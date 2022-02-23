Tributes pour in as EastEnders star Anna Karen dies in house fire
- Credit: PA Archive/PA Images
EastEnders star Anna Karen has died, after a fire ripped through her home in Ilford.
The 85-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, after emergency services were called to the blaze at her first-floor flat in Windsor Road late last night - February 22.
The actor was best known for playing Aunt Sal in EastEnders and Olive in the sitcom On the Buses from 1969 to 1973.
An EastEnders spokesperson said they were "deeply saddened" to hear the tragic news.
"Our love and thoughts are with Anna’s family and friends," they added.
EastEnders co-star Rita Simons tweeted: "I just heard the awful news about the wonderful Anna Karen.
"Horrific and awful and so, so sad. She was one of the best.
"Sleep well lovely Anna. Sending all my love to her family and friends."
The London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to Ms Karen's ground floor flat in Windsor Road at 10.40pm.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
A spokesperson said: "Sadly a woman was pronounced dead at the scene."
Part of the ground floor of the mid-terrace house near Ilford Lane was damaged by the blaze.
Crews brought the fire under control within an hour.