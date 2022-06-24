An application to redevelop this site - 587-595 High Road, Seven Kings - has been approved - Credit: Google Maps

Interested in what developments could be coming to the borough?

For residents who want to be in the know, take a look at our round-up of applications received by Redbridge Council over the last 30 days.

Please note that this list is non-exhaustive.

For more information on the proposals below, and a full list of all applications, visit the council’s planning portal.

Submitted

An application has been submitted to change the use of this ground floor dry cleaners into a restaurant - Credit: Google Maps

What: To change the use of this ground floor dry cleaners to a restaurant.

Where: 299 High Road, Ilford, IG1 1NR

When: Application registered - June 8 / Target date for decision - Aug 2

Reference: 1851/22

Submitted

An application has been submitted to convert this storage facility - accessible through Telegraph Mews - into a community centre - Credit: Google Maps

What: To convert this storage facility - accessible through Telegraph Mews - into a community centre.

Where: 627B High Road, Seven Kings, IG3 8RE

When: Application registered - June 21 / Target date for decision - August 15

Reference: 2028/22

Further information: The applicant is the Al Misbaah Academy, a supplementary school which offers Islamic education at its premises in Seven Kings, which is on the same street as the proposed site.

Approved

What: To demolish the existing buildings to erect a ten-storey building comprising of 50 flats and ground floor commercial floorspace.

Where: 587-595, High Road, Seven Kings, IG3 8EE

When: Application registered - Dec 10, 2019 / Application approved - June 13

Reference: 4417/19

Further information: The proposal comprises 36 one-bedroom flats and 14 with two bedrooms; of those, a combined seven are affordable under the shared ownership model.

This application is one of a wider number of developments proposed for this stretch of road.

Application ref: 4182/18 - a proposal for a site located beside the above - has been granted, while ref: 3305/19 - which sits next door on the other side - is still under consideration.

Refused

An application to change the use of this retail unit on High Road to an adult gaming centre has been refused - Credit: Google Maps

What: To change the use of this ground floor unit from temporary retail use to an adult gaming centre.

Where: 167 High Road, Ilford, IG1 1DG

When: Application refused - April 20 / Appeal lodged - June 1

Reference: 0500/22

Further information: Two reasons were given for the refusal, which has since been appealed.

Redbridge Council concluded that the proposal "would undermine the viability and vitality of Ilford as a Metropolitan Centre".

Concerns over noise and pedestrian activity was cited as the second reason.