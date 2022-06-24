Homes under the Planner: Applications approved or refused in Redbridge
- Credit: Google Maps
Interested in what developments could be coming to the borough?
For residents who want to be in the know, take a look at our round-up of applications received by Redbridge Council over the last 30 days.
Please note that this list is non-exhaustive.
For more information on the proposals below, and a full list of all applications, visit the council’s planning portal.
Submitted
What: To change the use of this ground floor dry cleaners to a restaurant.
Where: 299 High Road, Ilford, IG1 1NR
When: Application registered - June 8 / Target date for decision - Aug 2
Reference: 1851/22
Submitted
What: To convert this storage facility - accessible through Telegraph Mews - into a community centre.
Where: 627B High Road, Seven Kings, IG3 8RE
When: Application registered - June 21 / Target date for decision - August 15
Reference: 2028/22
Further information: The applicant is the Al Misbaah Academy, a supplementary school which offers Islamic education at its premises in Seven Kings, which is on the same street as the proposed site.
Approved
What: To demolish the existing buildings to erect a ten-storey building comprising of 50 flats and ground floor commercial floorspace.
Where: 587-595, High Road, Seven Kings, IG3 8EE
When: Application registered - Dec 10, 2019 / Application approved - June 13
Reference: 4417/19
Further information: The proposal comprises 36 one-bedroom flats and 14 with two bedrooms; of those, a combined seven are affordable under the shared ownership model.
This application is one of a wider number of developments proposed for this stretch of road.
Application ref: 4182/18 - a proposal for a site located beside the above - has been granted, while ref: 3305/19 - which sits next door on the other side - is still under consideration.
Refused
What: To change the use of this ground floor unit from temporary retail use to an adult gaming centre.
Where: 167 High Road, Ilford, IG1 1DG
When: Application refused - April 20 / Appeal lodged - June 1
Reference: 0500/22
Further information: Two reasons were given for the refusal, which has since been appealed.
Redbridge Council concluded that the proposal "would undermine the viability and vitality of Ilford as a Metropolitan Centre".
Concerns over noise and pedestrian activity was cited as the second reason.