Homes under the Planner: Applications approved or refused in Redbridge

Cash Boyle

Published: 10:20 AM June 24, 2022
Application approved to redevelop 587-595 High Road, Seven Kings

An application to redevelop this site - 587-595 High Road, Seven Kings - has been approved - Credit: Google Maps

Interested in what developments could be coming to the borough? 

For residents who want to be in the know, take a look at our round-up of applications received by Redbridge Council over the last 30 days.

Please note that this list is non-exhaustive.

For more information on the proposals below, and a full list of all applications, visit the council’s planning portal.

Submitted

Application lodged to convert 299 High Road, Ilford, IG1 1NR

An application has been submitted to change the use of this ground floor dry cleaners into a restaurant - Credit: Google Maps

What: To change the use of this ground floor dry cleaners to a restaurant.

Where: 299 High Road, Ilford, IG1 1NR

When: Application registered - June 8 / Target date for decision - Aug 2

Reference: 1851/22

Submitted

Application submitted for 627B High Road, Seven Kings, Ilford, IG3 8RE

An application has been submitted to convert this storage facility - accessible through Telegraph Mews - into a community centre - Credit: Google Maps

What: To convert this storage facility - accessible through Telegraph Mews - into a community centre.

Where: 627B High Road, Seven Kings, IG3 8RE

When: Application registered - June 21 / Target date for decision - August 15 

Reference: 2028/22

Further information: The applicant is the Al Misbaah Academy, a supplementary school which offers Islamic education at its premises in Seven Kings, which is on the same street as the proposed site.

Approved

Application approved to redevelop 587-595 High Road, Seven Kings

An application to redevelop this site - 587-595 High Road, Seven Kings - has been approved - Credit: Google Maps

What: To demolish the existing buildings to erect a ten-storey building comprising of 50 flats and ground floor commercial floorspace.

Where: 587-595, High Road, Seven Kings, IG3 8EE

When: Application registered - Dec 10, 2019 / Application approved - June 13

Reference: 4417/19

Further information: The proposal comprises 36 one-bedroom flats and 14 with two bedrooms; of those, a combined seven are affordable under the shared ownership model.

This application is one of a wider number of developments proposed for this stretch of road. 

Application ref: 4182/18 - a proposal for a site located beside the above - has been granted, while ref: 3305/19 - which sits next door on the other side - is still under consideration.

Refused

Application refused for 167 High Road, Ilford, IG1 1DG

An application to change the use of this retail unit on High Road to an adult gaming centre has been refused - Credit: Google Maps

What: To change the use of this ground floor unit from temporary retail use to an adult gaming centre. 

Where: 167 High Road, Ilford, IG1 1DG

When: Application refused - April 20 / Appeal lodged - June 1

Reference: 0500/22

Further information: Two reasons were given for the refusal, which has since been appealed.

Redbridge Council concluded that the proposal "would undermine the viability and vitality of Ilford as a Metropolitan Centre".

Concerns over noise and pedestrian activity was cited as the second reason.

London Live News
Planning and Development
Redbridge Council
Ilford News
Seven Kings News

