An application to change the use of the basement in this building on Ilford Lane into a pool hall has been granted - Credit: Google Maps

Submitted

An application has been made to change the use of a property once used as a care home into a HMO for up to 18 people - Credit: Google Maps

What: The proposal is to change the use of a building once used as a care home into a house in multiple occupation (HMO) for up to 18 people.

Where: 3 Grove Park, Wanstead, E11 2DN

When: March 16 is the target date for a decision - February 19 is the deadline for comments.

Reference: 3425/21

Further information: This 12-bedroom property is currently used as single family dwelling house.

The applicants own three other HMO properties which they manage.

Approved

An application to change the use of a ground floor shop in Goodmayes into a restaurant has been granted - Credit: Google Maps

What: This proposal is to change the use of a ground floor shop into a restaurant, including making alterations to its front.

Where: 855 High Road, Goodmayes, IG3 8TG

When: This application was approved on February 1.

Reference: 4717/21

Further information: The proposal also seeks to install an external ventilation flue.

A previous application was rejected due to insufficient information being provided about the proposed ventilation system.

What: This proposal is to change the use of the basement in this building into a pool hall for the local community.

Where: 210 Ilford Lane, Ilford, IG1 2LW

When: This application was approved on January 12.

Reference: 4594/21

Further information: The application makes provision for eight pool/snooker tables.

According to the Design & Access statement, the hall would be open from 11am-11pm seven days a week.

Withdrawn

An application submitted to change the use of a Cranbrook Road premises has been withdrawn - Credit: Google Maps

What: The proposal sought to change the use of a ground floor retail premises on Cranbrook Road into a restaurant.

Where: 388 Cranbrook Road, Gants Hill, IG2 6HW

When: This scheme was withdrawn on January 27.

Reference: 4887/21

Further information: The outline of this withdrawn scheme - which comes after a previous application was refused in June 2021 - was covered in last month's round-up.