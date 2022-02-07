Homes under the Planner: Applications lodged or approved in Redbridge
- Credit: Google Maps
Interested in what developments could be coming to the borough?
For Redbridge residents who want to be in the know, take a look at our round-up of applications received or determined by the council over the last 30 days.
Please note that this list is non-exhaustive.
For more information on the proposals below, and a full list of all applications, visit the council’s planning portal.
Submitted
What: The proposal is to change the use of a building once used as a care home into a house in multiple occupation (HMO) for up to 18 people.
Where: 3 Grove Park, Wanstead, E11 2DN
When: March 16 is the target date for a decision - February 19 is the deadline for comments.
Most Read
- 1 Ten charged with eight accused of murder and manslaughter after stabbing
- 2 Teenagers jailed for 16 years for the manslaughter of law student
- 3 Redbridge man jailed for role in 'very public' robbery and kidnapping
- 4 Ten most expensive houses sold in Redbridge during 2021
- 5 'Evil' predator jailed for battering and strangling lone woman
- 6 Homes under the Planner: Applications lodged or approved in Redbridge
- 7 Fire at Woodford Green fish and chip shop
- 8 Two more days of tube strikes loom as 10,000 workers support action
- 9 'You’ve just got to keep on living': Rabbi talks attack as trial approaches
- 10 Jailed in January: East London offenders locked up last month
Reference: 3425/21
Further information: This 12-bedroom property is currently used as single family dwelling house.
The applicants own three other HMO properties which they manage.
Approved
What: This proposal is to change the use of a ground floor shop into a restaurant, including making alterations to its front.
Where: 855 High Road, Goodmayes, IG3 8TG
When: This application was approved on February 1.
Reference: 4717/21
Further information: The proposal also seeks to install an external ventilation flue.
A previous application was rejected due to insufficient information being provided about the proposed ventilation system.
What: This proposal is to change the use of the basement in this building into a pool hall for the local community.
Where: 210 Ilford Lane, Ilford, IG1 2LW
When: This application was approved on January 12.
Reference: 4594/21
Further information: The application makes provision for eight pool/snooker tables.
According to the Design & Access statement, the hall would be open from 11am-11pm seven days a week.
Withdrawn
What: The proposal sought to change the use of a ground floor retail premises on Cranbrook Road into a restaurant.
Where: 388 Cranbrook Road, Gants Hill, IG2 6HW
When: This scheme was withdrawn on January 27.
Reference: 4887/21
Further information: The outline of this withdrawn scheme - which comes after a previous application was refused in June 2021 - was covered in last month's round-up.