Homes under the Planner: Applications lodged or approved in Redbridge

Cash Boyle

Published: 3:33 PM January 9, 2022
Application to demolish current store at 543 To 549 High Road, Ilford

An application to replace the current RGB Electrical Superstore with a smaller flagship store and residential units has been granted - Credit: Google Maps

Housing is a hot button issue in Redbridge - residents want to know what could be built where they live, and crucially, how any new development will affect them.

With that in mind, take a look at our round-up of applications submitted or determined by Redbridge Council over the last 30 days.

Please note that this list is non-exhaustive.

Submitted

Aldborough Road North, Ilford, Redbridge

An application has been submitted to convert a property on Aldborough Road North into a supported living accommodation for up to six people - Credit: Google Maps

What: The proposal is to change the use of Spearpoint Gardens - a property in Aldborough Road North - from a dwelling house to supported living accommodation for up to six people.

Where: Aldborough Road North, Newbury Park

When: February 18 is the target date for a decision.

Reference: 4981/21

388 Cranbrook Road application to change use of shop

An application has been submitted to change the use of a premises on Cranbrook Road into a restaurant - Credit: Google Maps

What: The proposal is to change the use of a ground floor retail premises on Cranbrook Road into a restaurant.

Where: 388 Cranbrook Road, Gants Hill

When: February 14 is the target date for a decision.

Reference: 4887/21

Further information: The council confirmed in June that prior approval is required to undertake this work, refusing the application in that instance due to inadequate information being provided.

Plans to demolish buildings at 300 Roding Lane South submitted

An application has been submitted to demolish a set of industrial buildings on Roding Lane South to construct six new units - Credit: Google Maps

What: The proposal is to demolish the existing buildings and construct six new industrial units with associated drainage and site works.

Where: 300 Roding Lane South, Woodford Green

When: March 10 is the target date for a decision - January 12 is the deadline for comments.

Reference: 3484/21

Decided

Application to build flats in Clayhall has been granted

An application to build nine new flats on land between Rushden Gardens and Longwood Gardens has been granted by Redbridge Council - Credit: Google Maps

What: Nine new residential units in a three-storey building in land between two residential addresses.

Where: Land between 17 Rushden Gardens and 175 Longwood Gardens 

When: The application was granted on December 24.

Reference: 4356/21

Further information:  There will be a single one-bedroom flat, alongside two with two bedrooms and six with three bedrooms. 

Amenity space, car parking and cycle storage also feature in the proposal, which has been granted subject to conditions.

Application to demolish current store at 543 To 549 High Road, Ilford

An application to replace the current RGB Electrical Superstore with a smaller flagship store and residential units has been granted - Credit: Google Maps

What: The proposal is to demolish the existing building to construct a development comprised of retail space, workspaces and up to 94 flats.

Where: 543-549 High Road, Ilford

When: The application was granted on December 16.

Reference: 0794/20

Further information: The RGB Electrical Superstore wishes to move its warehouse facilities to another site; the vacated space allows for up to 94 residential units to be built alongside a flagship store.

There will be three studio flats, 27 one-bedroom flats, 51 two-bedroom flats and 13 three-bedroom flats.

For further information on any of the above applications, click this link.

Logo Icon