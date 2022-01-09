Homes under the Planner: Applications lodged or approved in Redbridge
- Credit: Google Maps
Housing is a hot button issue in Redbridge - residents want to know what could be built where they live, and crucially, how any new development will affect them.
With that in mind, take a look at our round-up of applications submitted or determined by Redbridge Council over the last 30 days.
Please note that this list is non-exhaustive.
Submitted
What: The proposal is to change the use of Spearpoint Gardens - a property in Aldborough Road North - from a dwelling house to supported living accommodation for up to six people.
Where: Aldborough Road North, Newbury Park
When: February 18 is the target date for a decision.
Most Read
- 1 Drivers arrested after fatal collision on M11 in Redbridge
- 2 What a £1m home looks like in Redbridge compared to other parts of the world
- 3 Teenagers appear in court following Josephine Smith's death in Romford
- 4 Fatal collision on M11: One driver charged, one driver released
- 5 Homes under the Planner: Applications lodged or approved in Redbridge
- 6 Pedestrian hospitalised after 'collision' with car in Goodmayes
- 7 Illegal e-scooters 'putting Londoners at risk', says London Assembly Member
- 8 Guilty: East London criminals jailed in December 2021
- 9 'We will cherish her memory': Tributes to former Redbridge councillor
- 10 Three Ilford men arrested over fake Covid-19 vaccination record probe
Reference: 4981/21
What: The proposal is to change the use of a ground floor retail premises on Cranbrook Road into a restaurant.
Where: 388 Cranbrook Road, Gants Hill
When: February 14 is the target date for a decision.
Reference: 4887/21
Further information: The council confirmed in June that prior approval is required to undertake this work, refusing the application in that instance due to inadequate information being provided.
What: The proposal is to demolish the existing buildings and construct six new industrial units with associated drainage and site works.
Where: 300 Roding Lane South, Woodford Green
When: March 10 is the target date for a decision - January 12 is the deadline for comments.
Reference: 3484/21
Decided
What: Nine new residential units in a three-storey building in land between two residential addresses.
Where: Land between 17 Rushden Gardens and 175 Longwood Gardens
When: The application was granted on December 24.
Reference: 4356/21
Further information: There will be a single one-bedroom flat, alongside two with two bedrooms and six with three bedrooms.
Amenity space, car parking and cycle storage also feature in the proposal, which has been granted subject to conditions.
What: The proposal is to demolish the existing building to construct a development comprised of retail space, workspaces and up to 94 flats.
Where: 543-549 High Road, Ilford
When: The application was granted on December 16.
Reference: 0794/20
Further information: The RGB Electrical Superstore wishes to move its warehouse facilities to another site; the vacated space allows for up to 94 residential units to be built alongside a flagship store.
There will be three studio flats, 27 one-bedroom flats, 51 two-bedroom flats and 13 three-bedroom flats.
For further information on any of the above applications, click this link.