Homes under the Planner: Applications lodged in Redbridge
- Credit: Google
Interested in what developments could be coming to the borough?
Housing is a hot issue in Redbridge - residents want to know what could be built where they live, and crucially, how any new development will affect them.
For Redbridge residents who want to be in the know, take a look at our round-up of applications received by Redbridge council over the last 30 days.
Please note that this list is non-exhaustive.
For more information on the proposals below, and a full list of all applications, visit the council’s planning portal.
Submitted:
What: East Kent Leasing Ltd wants to change the use of the ground floor from temporary retail use to an adult gaming centre. Unlike amusement arcades, they are strictly for people aged over 18 because they are dedicated to gambling machines.
Where: 167 High Road, Ilford, IG1 1DG
When: April 20 is the target date for a decision.
Reference: 0500/22
Further information: East Kent Leasing says the gambling centre will "increase the vitality and vibrancy" of the area, and attract shoppers, who will want to use it.
The family business says it will invest £50,000 to "change it from a low end home discount store, let on a temporary basis, to a brand new, fully fitted out, adult gaming centre". The premises is currently split into two units occupied by Chopstix and a temporary trader.
What: The proposal is to use one room within the house as a minicab booking office.
Where: 970, High Road, Chadwell Heath, Romford, RM6 4BA
When: April 22 is the target date for a decision
Reference: 5017/21
What: The proposal is to demolish the existing lean-to and rear extension, and to erect a single storey rear and side extension.
Where: 19, Granville Road, South Woodford, London, E18 1LD
When: April 22 is the target date for a decision
Reference: 0528/22
What: The proposal is to convert a single dwelling house into two self-contained flats - one with one bedroom and the other with three bedrooms. There will also be amenity space, parking, cycle and refuse storage.
Where: 69, Ashgrove Road, Goodmayes, Ilford, IG3 9XF
When: April 21 is the target date for a decision
Reference: 0512/22