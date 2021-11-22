Three people escape overnight flat fire in Ilford

London Fire Brigade attended a flat fire on St Francis Way in the early hours of Saturday (November 20). - Credit: London Fire Brigade

An Ilford flat was damaged in an overnight blaze which saw a woman assessed for injuries.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said 25 firefighters and four fire engines were called to a flat fire on St Francis Way in the early hours of Saturday (November 20).

Part of a three-roomed flat on the first floor of the building was damaged by the fire. Two people left the property before the Brigade arrived and a woman was assessed on scene by London Ambulance Service crews.

The Brigade was called at 12.39am and the fire was under control by 1.35pm. Fire crews from Ilford, Barking and East Ham fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Brigade and the Metropolitan Police Service.