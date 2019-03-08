Search

Plans submitted to convert former Mont Rose College campus into 20 flats

PUBLISHED: 17:00 18 September 2019

A planning application to convert the former Mont Rose College campus in Cranbrook Road into 20 flats has been submitted. Picture: Google

Plans have been submitted to convert a former Mont Rose College campus in Ilford into flats.

The proposal, submitted by the college, outlines plans to convert 287-289 Cranbrook Road into 16 one-bedroom flats, three two-bedroom flats and one three-bedroom flat.

The flats will be set across three floors and plans include a reception and lobby area on the ground floor.

Seven of the flats would be affordable, the applicant says, and 15 parking spaces would be provided.

"The proposed development also offers the opportunity to redevelop a brownfield site in a highly sustainable location," the application says. "Given the highly sustainable location of the application site and accessibility to public transport options, the proposed development would minimise the need to travel by car and reduce car dependency, and thus contribute towards climate mitigation."

But given that the proposed scheme is a redevelopment of an existing site, there will be no outdoor space provided, including balconies.

However, the building is located opposite Valentines Park, which offers a "significant amount of outdoor amenity and leisure space, right on the doorstep of the site and its future occupants".

Mont Rose College currently has two campuses - one in Eastern Avenue, Gants Hill, and another in Shakespeare House in Cranbrook Road.

The college confirmed that the planning application will not affect students or any courses.

A spokesman for Mont Rose College, a college of management and sciences and provides further and higher education courses, said: "The college is retaining its two campuses. This campus has not been in use for more than two years.

"We're hoping to get the planning permission for the flats, sell them and then use those funds for the improvement of the Eastern Avenue campus."

The building has stood empty for more than two years since Mont Rose College moved to its Eastern Avenue campus.

"We realised we needed more space so we applied for planning permission to extend, but in the meantime Eastern Avenue came up," the spokesman said.

"Once we dispose of this asset, we will make further improvements at Eastern Avenue for student experience."

