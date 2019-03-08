Redbridge house prices slumped in February amid 'continued Brexit uncertainty'

Picture: Andrew Matthews PA Wire/PA Images

House prices in Redbridge fell by 2.6pc in February, contributing to a 2.3pc fall over the past 12 months.

The latest data from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) shows that the average property in the area sold for £414,315 – down from £426,165 last month.

The figures also show that, between January and December last year, 2,472 homes were sold in Redbridge – 11pc fewer than in the year before.

Rufus Paldurai is the manager of estate agent Josh Properties, which has more than 100 properties in the IG2 postcode area.

“It is the continued uncertainty surrounding Brexit,” he said. “I cannot think of any other reason.

“The job market is improving and wages have even gone up slightly.”

He added: “We should be either in or out [of the EU]. Because we are in the situation where we don't know where we are going, the buyers and investors are both holding their money.”

He said that he has noticed the biggest price drop to be among higher budget homes valued more than £500,000, while lower budget homes tend to hold their value.

The news comes as annual price growth across the UK fell to its lowest level in six years.

However, Redbridge house prices remain much higher than the national average of £226,234.

And the decrease in Redbridge is not as sharp as that across London, where property prices have fallen by 3.8pc in the past year to an average of £459,800.

Lawrence Bowles, residential research analyst at estate agent Savills, said: “UK house price growth took a further hit last month, with just 0.6pc growth in the year to February 2019.

“That's down from annual growth of 1.7pc last month and 4.4pc growth this time last year.

“However, average house prices are still 46pc higher than they were 10 years ago.

“This marks the second month of house prices falling in inflation-adjusted terms.”

The highest house prices in the country in February were found in Kensington and Chelsea, where properties sold for an average of £1.33million – 16 times the cost of a home in Burnley, where the average property cost just £83,000.