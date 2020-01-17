Search

Advanced search

Fire brigade issues warning after Woodford Green house fire

PUBLISHED: 13:21 17 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:21 17 January 2020

Fire crews were called to a blaze at a house in Woodland Way, Woodford Green. Picture: Google

Fire crews were called to a blaze at a house in Woodland Way, Woodford Green. Picture: Google

Archant

Firefighters have issued a warning after a towel left against a lightbulb caused a fire at a house in Woodford Green.

Crews from Woodford, Chingford and Walthamstow were called to a house in Woodland Way at 4.41pm yesterday (January 16).

When they arrived, three people and two dogs had already left the property.

You may also want to watch:

Most of the roof was damaged by the blaze, but there were no reports of any injuries.

A towel left against a lightbulb which was switched on is believed to have started the fire.

A spokesman for the London Fire Brigade said: "All lightbulbs generate heat at various temperatures so it is very important to keep combustible items as far away from light sources as possible to prevent any fires from starting."

The fire was under control by 5.44pm.

Most Read

Street scammers targeting Ilford shoppers with sleight of hand

Redbridge council is urging people to not fall for the three-cup-scam. Picture: Redbridge Council

New £20k project aims to change mindsets of people buying sex in Redbridge

Police conduct regular patrols of Ilford Lane and the surrounding streets. Picture: Ellena Cruse

In a first two Muslim women join leadership panel which oversees 20,000 across Redbridge

Members of FORMO's new leadership panel. Picture: Khalid Sharif

Government report reveals how busy Redbridge’s overground stations really are

Ilford, Seven Kings, Goodmayes and Chadwell Heath stations. Pictures: Recorder archives

Ilford religious leaders highlight tolerance at human rights event

Ravinder Singh from the Ilford Sikh Gurdwara speaking at The State Religion and Conflict event. Picture: HAC UK

Most Read

Street scammers targeting Ilford shoppers with sleight of hand

Redbridge council is urging people to not fall for the three-cup-scam. Picture: Redbridge Council

New £20k project aims to change mindsets of people buying sex in Redbridge

Police conduct regular patrols of Ilford Lane and the surrounding streets. Picture: Ellena Cruse

In a first two Muslim women join leadership panel which oversees 20,000 across Redbridge

Members of FORMO's new leadership panel. Picture: Khalid Sharif

Government report reveals how busy Redbridge’s overground stations really are

Ilford, Seven Kings, Goodmayes and Chadwell Heath stations. Pictures: Recorder archives

Ilford religious leaders highlight tolerance at human rights event

Ravinder Singh from the Ilford Sikh Gurdwara speaking at The State Religion and Conflict event. Picture: HAC UK

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

The East London Football Podcast

West Ham United's Robert Snodgrass (left) scores a disallowed goal against Sheffield United. Picture PA

Dashing Deacon stars as the Ilford youngsters show their class in cross-country race

Ilford AC squad at Colchester cross country

Netball: Essex Open make hard work of Manor

Essex Open G celebrate their first win of the season

No doubting Thomas loves it on the mud as he leads the way for ELR in Watford race

East London Runners Alice Barrett at the Disney World half-marathon

Barkingside boss eager for a bounce back performance at Burnham after Ensign loss

Romford vs Barkingside, Friendly Match Football at Ford Sports and Social Club on 30th July 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists