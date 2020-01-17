Fire brigade issues warning after Woodford Green house fire

Firefighters have issued a warning after a towel left against a lightbulb caused a fire at a house in Woodford Green.

Crews from Woodford, Chingford and Walthamstow were called to a house in Woodland Way at 4.41pm yesterday (January 16).

When they arrived, three people and two dogs had already left the property.

Most of the roof was damaged by the blaze, but there were no reports of any injuries.

A towel left against a lightbulb which was switched on is believed to have started the fire.

A spokesman for the London Fire Brigade said: "All lightbulbs generate heat at various temperatures so it is very important to keep combustible items as far away from light sources as possible to prevent any fires from starting."

The fire was under control by 5.44pm.