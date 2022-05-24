Lightbulb likely cause of Khartoum Road house fire
- Credit: London Fire Brigade
Half of the roof of an end-of-terrace house in Ilford was damaged following a fire yesterday.
Around 25 firefighters and four fire engines were called to the house fire on Khartoum Road at 7.15pm last night (May 23).
The cause of the fire is believe to have been accidental with London Fire Brigade stating it likely involved a halogen lamp.
There were no reports of any injuries.
The brigade’s 999 Control Officers took 11 calls to the blaze and the fire was under control by 8.18pm.
Fire crews from Ilford, Barking and East Ham fire stations attended the scene.
A LFB spokesperson said: "Lightbulbs can get incredibly hot and can set fire to combustible materials.
"It's important to keep them away from anything that might catch fire such as books, clothing, sheets and curtains.”