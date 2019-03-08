Search

London Fire Brigade tackles house fire in Ilford

PUBLISHED: 09:04 14 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:58 14 May 2019

Firefighters tackled a fire in St Albans Road in Ilford this morning (Tuesday, May 14). Picture: LONDON FIRE BRIGADE

Four fire engines were called to a fire at a house in Ilford this morning (Tuesday, May 14).

Around 25 firefighters were called to the fire at a house on St Albans Road.

Part of the ground and first floor of a terraced house undergoing refurbishment was damaged by fire.

A London Fire Brigade spokesman said that "all persons had been accounted for" and there were no reports of any injuries.

The brigade was called at 7.15am and the incident was under control by 9.19am.

Fire crews from Ilford and Dagenham stations attended the scene.

