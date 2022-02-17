Updated

Firefighters were called to a mid-terrace house in Eton Road, Ilford at 10.36am

A man and woman were treated by ambulance crews at the scene of a house fire in Ilford.

Around 25 firefighters and four fire engines were called to the mid-terraced home in Eton Road shortly after 10.30am today (February 17).

London Fire Brigade (LFB) says half of the ground floor and part of the first floor were damaged by the blaze, which is now under control.

An LFB spokesperson said: "Firefighters rescued a man from the rear garden of the property.

"A man and a woman are being treated on scene by London Ambulance Service crews."

The fire was deemed under control at 11.21am.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.