Two men escape house fire in Seven Kings

Two men escaped a fire at a house in Seven Kings on Monday night.

Three fire engines and around 15 firefighters were called to a house in Meadway just after 10.30pm on Monday (August 3).

A small part of the ground floor of a mid-terraced house was damaged in the fire, which is under investigation by the London Fire Brigade and Metropolitan Police.

The two men who left the building before the fire brigade arrived were treated on the scene by London Ambulance Service crews and taken to hospital.

Sub Officer James Jobson, who was at the scene, said: “As we got there, smoke logging was light and we found that two men had made their way out of the building.

“We made sure they were checked over and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus went in to the house to make sure no one else was still inside.

“Crews carried out a systematic search of the property and confirmed that it was all clear and extinguished the fire in the ground floor hallway.”

Fire crews from Ilford and Barking fire stations attended the scene and the fire was under control by 11.11pm.