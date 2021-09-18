Published: 12:58 PM September 18, 2021

The readers have spoken, and in celebration of National Hospitality Day 2021, this newspaper can now reveal which venues have been crowned Redbridge's Hospitality Heroes.

Ahead of National Hospitality Day today (September 18), we asked our readers for their favourite pub, café and restaurant.

These nominations were whittled down to finalists in each category for a final vote to crown the borough's Hospitality Heroes.

The winners were:

Pub: The Prince of Wales, Ilford;

The Prince of Wales, Ilford; Cafe: Café 104, Ilford;

Café 104, Ilford; Restaurant: Nino’s, South Woodford.

Check in with the Recorder next week to read all about the winning venues' reactions.