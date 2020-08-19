Search

King George staff throw birthday bash for Covid-19 patient on his 103rd day in hospital

PUBLISHED: 10:00 20 August 2020

Staff at King George Hospital organised a celebration to mark the 63rd birthday of Covid-19 patient Anilkumar Patel, who has been in hospital for more than 100 days. Picture: BHRUT NHS Trust

Staff at King George Hospital organised a celebration to mark the 63rd birthday of Covid-19 patient Anilkumar Patel, who has been in hospital for more than 100 days. Picture: BHRUT NHS Trust

Staff at King George Hospital organised a small celebration to mark the 63rd birthday of Covid-19 patient Anilkumar Patel, complete with cake, a card, and a rendition of Happy Birthday.

On Sunday, August 16, the father of two — from Chadwell Heath — was given the surprise on his 103rd day in hospital.

Staff on the hospital’s Clover ward normally mark a patient’s birthday in some way, though Sister Doris Olmedo said they were particularly determined to do something for Anilkumar “as he’s been with us for such a long time”.

She added: “We wanted to make it nice for him and he was really pleased.”

Though Anilkumar speaks to his family every day on Skype, spending more than 100 days in hospital has been tough, especially as he couldn’t see them in person on his special day.

Anilkumar said he was “so grateful to the staff for everything they have done”.

Ilford Lane tea room accuses residents of harassing staff in argument over late night opening

Chaiiwala in Ilford Lane wants to stay open until 1am on Fridays and Saturdays. Picture: LDRS

Families unable to open windows at South Woodford temporary housing scheme as temperatures hit 36 degrees

The temporary homes in Chigwell Road, South Woodford. Picture: Google Streetview

Which Redbridge restaurants are participating in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme?

The government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme is now in its second week across Barking and Dagenham. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Two Redbridge men arrested after four stabbed in nightclub fight

Two men from Redbridge were part of a group of six arrested in connection with four men being stabbed in a fight outside a nightclub.

Ilford woman representing Turks and Caicos as finalist in Miss Caribbean UK

Farrah Grant has been named a finalist in the Miss Caribbean UK competition. Picture: @mediacustomproductions

