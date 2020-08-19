King George staff throw birthday bash for Covid-19 patient on his 103rd day in hospital

Staff at King George Hospital organised a small celebration to mark the 63rd birthday of Covid-19 patient Anilkumar Patel, complete with cake, a card, and a rendition of Happy Birthday.

On Sunday, August 16, the father of two — from Chadwell Heath — was given the surprise on his 103rd day in hospital.

Staff on the hospital’s Clover ward normally mark a patient’s birthday in some way, though Sister Doris Olmedo said they were particularly determined to do something for Anilkumar “as he’s been with us for such a long time”.

She added: “We wanted to make it nice for him and he was really pleased.”

Though Anilkumar speaks to his family every day on Skype, spending more than 100 days in hospital has been tough, especially as he couldn’t see them in person on his special day.

Anilkumar said he was “so grateful to the staff for everything they have done”.