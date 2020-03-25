Search

There With You: Haven House launches emergency appeal against devastating effects of coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 17:00 25 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:03 25 March 2020

Haven House is launching an emergency appeal to help deal with the devastating effects on coronavirus. Picture: Claudine Hartzel

Haven House is launching an emergency appeal to help deal with the devastating effects on coronavirus. Picture: Claudine Hartzel

Haven House Children’s Hospice is appealing for help as it expects to lose more than £500,000 in vital funding during the coronavirus crisis.

The Woodford Green-based hospice has called off its fundraising activities and has closed its seven retail shops for the foreseeable future. Picture: Haven HouseThe Woodford Green-based hospice has called off its fundraising activities and has closed its seven retail shops for the foreseeable future. Picture: Haven House

The Woodford Green-based hospice has called off its fundraising activities and has closed its seven retail shops for the foreseeable future, and the charity which relies on donations, warns this could have a devastating impact.

The hospice has now launched an emergency fund to help it keep supporting children and their families who need its specialist care.

Haven House’s chief executive Mike Palfreman said: “Haven House now faces the possibility that hundreds of seriously ill children and families who depend on the care given by our front-line nurses will stop - threatening our very existence.

“The impact that coronavirus will have on our vulnerable children and families, who tell us that we are their lifeline, could be devastating.”

Mr Palfreman says that the hospice is prioritising emergency care for life-limited children and is working with local hospitals and the NHS to increase their capacity to cope with the pandemic.

The hospice’s key workers and critical nurses are working 24/7 to respond to the demand of hospice services in an environment where access is limited.

He added: “We are determined that we continue to provide the same levels of personal, round-the-clock care, not only during the current crisis but long into the future.”

He said he is calling on the community to help Haven House get through this crisis by donating anything they can, regardless of how large or small it is to help keep the hospice running.

There With You - the Ilford Recorder's campaign to help everyone get through coronavirus crisis.There With You - the Ilford Recorder's campaign to help everyone get through coronavirus crisis.

To donate to Haven House’s emergency appeal visit www.havenhouse.org.uk/emergencyappeal.

For the latest coronavirus health advice from the NHS, go to 111.nhs.uk/covid-19. Our directory of community organisations and groups helping people during the coronavirus outbreak can be found on our website. It will be regularly updated as more groups join. And join our Facebook group East London Coronavirus Updates.

