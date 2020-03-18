Coronavirus: Chief executive of Woodford Green hospice says charity needs community support ‘more than ever’ in midst of Covid-19 pandemic

The chief executive of a children’s hospice in Woodford Green has admitted the charity needs community support “more than ever” as it faces an expected decline of income in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mike Palfeman, who heads up Haven House Children’s Hospice, described the current situation as “unprecedented” for the charity.

Haven House cares for children and young people with life-limiting or life-threatening illnesses.

Mike said: “Over the coming weeks we are going to make some critical decisions regarding the postponement and cancellation of fundraising events and how we manage the expected decline in income which will significantly impact the future of our vital services to hundreds of seriously ill children and their families.

“Any changes in fundraising activities will be communicated direct to our loyal supporters and via our website.”

The charity has multiple events planned in its bid to reach its fundraising target of £4.2million in 2019/20, such as Orbit Abseil in April and a Sparkle Walk starting at Wanstead in May.

But the latest Government advice has warned against large gatherings and gatherings in smaller public spaces.

Major sporting events have already been cancelled or postponed and the London Marathon, which would include participants running on behalf of the hospice, has been pushed back to October from its original April date.

Mike added: “We need the support of our local community now more than ever. Your support means so much to our hospice and the children we care for.

“We urge you to stay in touch with us, support us where you can and appeal to you to keep us in your hearts and minds as you are in ours.”

He said that the hospice is not allowing visitors apart from immediate family of those being cared for, staff and key volunteers.

“Our priority is ensuring the children we care for and their families are safe and supported as much as possible.

“We are keeping our families up to date with the latest health advice and are currently focusing on ensuring we can deliver the best possible care and services within the current climate of uncertainty.”

To donate to the charity, visit www.havenhouse.org.uk/Appeal/donate.