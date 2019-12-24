Search

Police called after horses run loose on A12 in Newbury Park

PUBLISHED: 13:19 24 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:19 24 December 2019

Police are pictured here on the A12 at Newbury Park following two horses. Picture: Kam Rai

Police are pictured here on the A12 at Newbury Park following two horses. Picture: Kam Rai

Archant

Two horses were seen galloping down the middle of the A12 in Newbury Park this morning.

Photos from the scene show three police cars with their blue lights on driving behind the animals.

Officers said they were called around 8am, but the owner managed to get them under control and returned them to their field before any action was needed.

