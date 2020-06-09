Police investigating unexplained death of South Woodford man

Police are investigating the unexplained death of Melvin Trotman, who was found unconscious following a fight in Cross Road. Picture; Google Maps Archant

Police are investigating the unexplained death of a man who died after reports of a fight at a Chadwell Heath home.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

On Wednesday, May 27 police were called at 10:20pm to reports of a fight at a home in Cross Road.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found Melvin Trotman, 35, of South Woodford, unconcious.

He was taken to hospital in a critical condition and died on Friday, May 29.

You may also want to watch:

A 25-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder.

He has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

It is believed the deceased and the arrested man were known to each other.

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command (Homicide) are investigating and asked for any witnesses or anyone with any information to call police on 101 quoting CAD 9563/27MAY.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.