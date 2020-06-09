Search

Advanced search

Police investigating unexplained death of South Woodford man

PUBLISHED: 16:11 09 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:11 09 June 2020

Police are investigating the unexplained death of Melvin Trotman, who was found unconscious following a fight in Cross Road. Picture; Google Maps

Police are investigating the unexplained death of Melvin Trotman, who was found unconscious following a fight in Cross Road. Picture; Google Maps

Archant

Police are investigating the unexplained death of a man who died after reports of a fight at a Chadwell Heath home.

On Wednesday, May 27 police were called at 10:20pm to reports of a fight at a home in Cross Road.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found Melvin Trotman, 35, of South Woodford, unconcious.

He was taken to hospital in a critical condition and died on Friday, May 29.

You may also want to watch:

A 25-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder.

He has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

It is believed the deceased and the arrested man were known to each other.

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command (Homicide) are investigating and asked for any witnesses or anyone with any information to call police on 101 quoting CAD 9563/27MAY.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Ilford petrol station drops application for 24-hour alcohol licence

Loxford Service Station retains its licence to sell alcohol from 8am to 11pm. Picture: Google Maps

Wanstead Flats temporary morgue built to cope with coronavirus deaths is being scaled back

A temporary mortuary for coronavirus victims at Wanstead Flats is being scaled back. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

You could help Redbridge Council plan new council housing

The panel will play an independent, advisory role in new council housing delivery. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA

Labour politicians in east London call on Government to stop plan to suspend free TfL child travel

A group of Labour politicians in east London want the Government to rethink plans to suspend free child travel in London. Picture: Steve Poston

Recorder letters: Anderson School, South Woodford mosque, garden waste and schools

The Anderson School in Chigwell is closing. Picture: Steve Hickey/NAS

Most Read

Ilford petrol station drops application for 24-hour alcohol licence

Loxford Service Station retains its licence to sell alcohol from 8am to 11pm. Picture: Google Maps

Wanstead Flats temporary morgue built to cope with coronavirus deaths is being scaled back

A temporary mortuary for coronavirus victims at Wanstead Flats is being scaled back. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

You could help Redbridge Council plan new council housing

The panel will play an independent, advisory role in new council housing delivery. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA

Labour politicians in east London call on Government to stop plan to suspend free TfL child travel

A group of Labour politicians in east London want the Government to rethink plans to suspend free child travel in London. Picture: Steve Poston

Recorder letters: Anderson School, South Woodford mosque, garden waste and schools

The Anderson School in Chigwell is closing. Picture: Steve Hickey/NAS

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Coronavirus: Substitutes to be allowed in Test matches

The Ageas Bowl will host England's Test match with the West Indies

Women’s game ‘pushed aside’ says former Arsenal star Smith

Arsenal's Kelly Smith celebrates with the FA Cup trophy.

League Two season is curtailed with promotion and relegation confirmed

A view of the Breyer Group Stadium, home to Leyton Orient.

EFL clubs vote for play-offs, promotion, relegation and points-per-game

A view of the Breyer Group Stadium, home to Leyton Orient.

Keep Us Moving initiative launched to support fitness professionals

Two-time world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua, has teamed up with Lucozade Sport to launch a ˜Keep Us Moving initiative which will support the nation's fitness coaches, instructors and personal trainers by incentivising them to help the nation to stay active during the coronavirus outbreak
Drive 24