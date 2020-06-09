Police investigating unexplained death of South Woodford man
PUBLISHED: 16:11 09 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:11 09 June 2020
Archant
Police are investigating the unexplained death of a man who died after reports of a fight at a Chadwell Heath home.
On Wednesday, May 27 police were called at 10:20pm to reports of a fight at a home in Cross Road.
Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found Melvin Trotman, 35, of South Woodford, unconcious.
He was taken to hospital in a critical condition and died on Friday, May 29.
You may also want to watch:
A 25-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder.
He has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.
It is believed the deceased and the arrested man were known to each other.
Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command (Homicide) are investigating and asked for any witnesses or anyone with any information to call police on 101 quoting CAD 9563/27MAY.
To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.