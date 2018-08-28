Redbridge Support Team host annual Christmas party

Clients and staff enjoying their Christmas party at the Salvation Army Hall in Ilford. Archant

The Redbridge Support Team run by the Single Homeless Project (SHP) hosted their annual Christmas party and got in the festive spirit.

SHP is a London-wide support service that works with vulnerable people in order to provide support to transform lives and prevent homelessness.

The Redbridge Support staff helped organise the party by providing food, refreshments and entertainment.

One of the support workers, Nick Thompson said: “The party was a great success, a big thank you to lots of local retailers for their generosity and kindness and everyone else involved in the planning and facilitating of the event.

“The clients had a wonderful time and the food and presents very plentiful.”

One of our clients remarked: “I had so much fun this afternoon at the party. I did not feel I could socialise much before I started receiving support from staff at SHP but now feel confident enough to engage in many activities that they offer.”