Search

Advanced search

Home Office to visit Ilford to raise awareness of Windrush compensation scheme

PUBLISHED: 10:00 03 September 2019

Home Office will be visiting Ilford to offer advice on how Windrush victims can claim compensation. Picture: PA/Yui Mok

Home Office will be visiting Ilford to offer advice on how Windrush victims can claim compensation. Picture: PA/Yui Mok

PA Wire/PA Images

The Home Office is running a series of public events around the country to raise awareness of the Windrush compensation scheme and the work of the Windrush taskforce - and the team is coming to Ilford.

The event, at Redbridge Central Library, in Clements Road, on Thursday, September 12, is open to everyone of any nationality.

Information will be provided on who may be eligible for the Windrush Compensation Scheme, what kinds of losses and impacts it covers and how to apply.

You may also want to watch:

You may be eligible to claim compensation if you have suffered a loss because you could not demonstrate your lawful right to live in the UK.

This includes if you could not prove your right to work, access services or if you faced enforcement action.

There will also be an opportunity to ask questions to the Home Office team.

The event in Ilford will be held from 6-9pm.

Most Read

Police release first details on pair found dead at house in Ilford

Forensic investigators at the scene. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Two fighting for life after three stabbed in Ilford

The men were stabbed near Pownsett Terrace, Ilford next to Barking Park, on Saturday, August 31. Picture: Google

Boy, 17, arrested after Redbridge man dies in crash

A man from Redbridge has died in a crash in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Met Police

Ilford nursery blasts ‘unjustifiable’ Ofsted rating as it drops from Outstanding to Requires Improvement

Maytime Montessori Nursery in Cranbrook Road, Ilford, has been told it Requires Improvement. Picture: Google

Recorder letters: Twitter blocking councillors, benefit assessments, Kenneth More Theatre and over building

Council leader Jas Athwal has blocked several residents from his Twitter account. Picture: KEN MEARS

Most Read

Police release first details on pair found dead at house in Ilford

Forensic investigators at the scene. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Two fighting for life after three stabbed in Ilford

The men were stabbed near Pownsett Terrace, Ilford next to Barking Park, on Saturday, August 31. Picture: Google

Boy, 17, arrested after Redbridge man dies in crash

A man from Redbridge has died in a crash in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Met Police

Ilford nursery blasts ‘unjustifiable’ Ofsted rating as it drops from Outstanding to Requires Improvement

Maytime Montessori Nursery in Cranbrook Road, Ilford, has been told it Requires Improvement. Picture: Google

Recorder letters: Twitter blocking councillors, benefit assessments, Kenneth More Theatre and over building

Council leader Jas Athwal has blocked several residents from his Twitter account. Picture: KEN MEARS

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Orient coach felt fans played huge part at Salford

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (right) during the League Two match against Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images).

Home Office to visit Ilford to raise awareness of Windrush compensation scheme

Home Office will be visiting Ilford to offer advice on how Windrush victims can claim compensation. Picture: PA/Yui Mok

Thousands of Redbridge constituents sign petition demanding parliament suspension is halted

Anti-Brexit protesters outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

O’s striker Harrold admitted it’s been a ‘frustrating’ start for him so far this season

Matt Harrold of Leyton Orient is congratulated after scoring the first goal against Harlow Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Police release first details on pair found dead at house in Ilford

Forensic investigators at the scene. Picture: Imogen Braddick
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists