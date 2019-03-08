Home Office to visit Ilford to raise awareness of Windrush compensation scheme

Home Office will be visiting Ilford to offer advice on how Windrush victims can claim compensation. Picture: PA/Yui Mok PA Wire/PA Images

The Home Office is running a series of public events around the country to raise awareness of the Windrush compensation scheme and the work of the Windrush taskforce - and the team is coming to Ilford.

The event, at Redbridge Central Library, in Clements Road, on Thursday, September 12, is open to everyone of any nationality.

Information will be provided on who may be eligible for the Windrush Compensation Scheme, what kinds of losses and impacts it covers and how to apply.

You may be eligible to claim compensation if you have suffered a loss because you could not demonstrate your lawful right to live in the UK.

This includes if you could not prove your right to work, access services or if you faced enforcement action.

There will also be an opportunity to ask questions to the Home Office team.

The event in Ilford will be held from 6-9pm.