Holocaust Memorial Day 2020: Hundreds gather in Ilford to marks 75 years since liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau
PUBLISHED: 17:30 27 January 2020
Photography by Ken Mears
Hundreds gathered in Ilford to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day, which comes 75 years after Auschwitz-Birkenau was liberated.
Politicians, councillors and school pupils came together at the memorial gardens in Valentines Park on January 27 to remember those killed during the Holocaust under Nazi persecution, as well as those who have suffered in genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.
Faith leaders paid their respects and school students told tales from the atrocities.
You may also want to watch:
Wreaths were laid and the choir of the South West Essex Reform Synagogue with the Cranbrook United Synagogue performed.
Redbridge Council marked the occasion by affirming its commitment to fighting hate and inequality by launching the Redbridge Equality Pledge.
Leader of the council, Councillor Jas Athwal, said: "Holocaust Memorial Day is the time for our community to remember those who suffered unimaginable horrors during the Nazi regime, to honour survivors and victims and to make a stand against persecution.
"Everyone can make a commitment towards helping make sure we are all treated equally and fairly by others, regardless of our race, gender, religion, sexuality, or disability - giving us each the freedom to be who we are."