Holocaust Memorial Day 2020: Hundreds gather in Ilford to marks 75 years since liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau

PUBLISHED: 17:30 27 January 2020

The gathering for the Holocaust Memorial service to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. Picture: Ken Mears

The gathering for the Holocaust Memorial service to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. Picture: Ken Mears

Photography by Ken Mears

Hundreds gathered in Ilford to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day, which comes 75 years after Auschwitz-Birkenau was liberated.

Mayor of Redbridge Cllr Zulfiqar Hussain speaking at the Holocaust Memorial in Valentines Park to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. Picture: Ken MearsMayor of Redbridge Cllr Zulfiqar Hussain speaking at the Holocaust Memorial in Valentines Park to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. Picture: Ken Mears

Politicians, councillors and school pupils came together at the memorial gardens in Valentines Park on January 27 to remember those killed during the Holocaust under Nazi persecution, as well as those who have suffered in genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.

Picture: Ken MearsPicture: Ken Mears

Faith leaders paid their respects and school students told tales from the atrocities.

Standard bearers at the Holocaust Memorial Service in Valentines Park. Picture: Ken MearsStandard bearers at the Holocaust Memorial Service in Valentines Park. Picture: Ken Mears

Wreaths were laid and the choir of the South West Essex Reform Synagogue with the Cranbrook United Synagogue performed.

Faith leaders pay their respects at the Holocaust Memorial stone. Picture: Ken MearsFaith leaders pay their respects at the Holocaust Memorial stone. Picture: Ken Mears

Redbridge Council marked the occasion by affirming its commitment to fighting hate and inequality by launching the Redbridge Equality Pledge.

Deputy Lieutenant of Redbridge Thomas Chan lays a wreath. Picture: Ken MearsDeputy Lieutenant of Redbridge Thomas Chan lays a wreath. Picture: Ken Mears

Leader of the council, Councillor Jas Athwal, said: "Holocaust Memorial Day is the time for our community to remember those who suffered unimaginable horrors during the Nazi regime, to honour survivors and victims and to make a stand against persecution.

Mayor of Redbridge Cllr Zulfiqar Hussain and Cllr Joyce Ryan lay a wreath. Picture: Ken MearsMayor of Redbridge Cllr Zulfiqar Hussain and Cllr Joyce Ryan lay a wreath. Picture: Ken Mears

"Everyone can make a commitment towards helping make sure we are all treated equally and fairly by others, regardless of our race, gender, religion, sexuality, or disability - giving us each the freedom to be who we are."

