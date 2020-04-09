Ilford woman uses holiday savings to donate 200 meals to area hospitals
PUBLISHED: 12:00 09 April 2020
Archant
A Seven Kings restaurant owner paired up with a generous customer and donated 200 meals to staff at King George and Queen’s hospitals to thank them for their hard work.
The customer, who didn’t want to be named, had been saving up for a holiday but after seeing reports of how busy the doctors and nurses at the hospitals are she wanted to help.
She asked Bibash Sen, owner of Wok Wala, if he could cater the meals which would cost close to £1,000.
Bibash was so taken by her generosity and wanting to help as well, he told her he would only charge her a fraction of the cost and would chip in the rest.
Bibash said: “I didn’t have the heart to charge her.
“I said what you’re doing is such a nice thing, let me help you out.”
The pair enlisted the help of the manager of the Tesco Goodmayes who donated the soft drinks that were delivered last Friday and Saturday.
