Woodford Green company goes extra mile for Haven House Children's Hospice

PUBLISHED: 10:00 16 September 2019

Dan Lion from Woodford Green company Holiday Designers. Picture: Dan Lion

Dan Lion from Woodford Green company Holiday Designers. Picture: Dan Lion

Archant

A Woodford Green businessowner is taking on a 55-mile bike ride, three half marathons, a skydive and a treasure hunt to raise funds for Haven House Children's Hospice.

Dan Lion and his team at Holiday Designers hope to raise £1,000 for the charity by committing to a number of fundraising activities.

Dan said: "We operate an established and successful independent travel business locally and feel it's important to give something back to the community.

"We are working with Haven House because of the incredible work they do.

"We will be really pushing the limits with what we have set ourselves both as a team and individually, but we remain focused on raising our target of £1,000 and nothing will stop us.

"We will be so grateful to anyone who donates."

Haven House Children's Hospice provides support for children, young people and their families who have life-limiting or life-threatening conditions.

You can donate by visiting www.havenhouse.org.uk/Appeal/dans-fundraising-page.

