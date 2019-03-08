Hola Mohalla 2019: Hundreds of Sikh worshippers display martial arts prowess in Chadwell Heath

Guests took part in displays of kickboxing to celebrate Hola Mohalla at the Atam Academy in Barley Lane on Saturday, March 23. Photo: Tajpal Dhamu Archant

Hundreds of Sikh worshippers took part in archery, kickboxing and falconry to celebrate the festival of Hola Mohalla.

More than 400 people gathered at the Atam Academy’s new site, in Barley Lane, on Saturday, March 23.

The tradition was started by the 10th Sikh Guru more than 300 years ago to celebrate and showcase his faith’s martial prowess.

The school’s co-founder Mankamal Singh said: “The three-day grand festival in Punjab is the largest gatherings of Sikhs and involves Gatka (Sikh martial arts) displays, horse riding, archery and other feats of bravery.

He added: “We celebrated this dynamic and exciting festival at Atam Academy by bringing together many traditional Sikh martial activities such as archery, falconry and Gatka along with more contemporary combat sports such as kickboxing, ladies boxing as well as face painting and other fun activities.”

Food was prepared by volunteers from the Sikh Empowerment Voluntary Association and parents and friends of Atam Academy.