Search

Advanced search

Gants Hill inventor whose drink holder made from pizza box became lockdown hit set for sales in the millions

PUBLISHED: 07:00 02 September 2020 | UPDATED: 07:10 02 September 2020

Barry Freeder, inventor of the CouchCoaster, which saw overseas sales skyrocket during lockdown. Picture: Daniel Hambury

Barry Freeder, inventor of the CouchCoaster, which saw overseas sales skyrocket during lockdown. Picture: Daniel Hambury

©Stella Pictures Limited www.stellapictures.co.uk +447813 022858

A Gants Hill inventor who patented a spill-proof drink holder out of a used pizza box is expecting sales in the millions after his product became a hit with people confined to home during lockdown.

Barry, who is from Gants Hill, came up with the simple idea while struggling to find a place to put his beer while watching Match of the Day. Picture: Hit ProductsBarry, who is from Gants Hill, came up with the simple idea while struggling to find a place to put his beer while watching Match of the Day. Picture: Hit Products

Barry Freeder, founder of Hits Products, came up with the idea for the CouchCoaster while watching Match of the Day. He was drinking a beer and became frustrated that there was nowhere safe that he could set it down.

He used a Domino’s pizza box to make a rudimentary prototype that could hold his beer and attach to the sofa arm. And just like that the couchcoaster was born.

The final product has a silicone band that flaps over each side of a couch arm and a snug spot where you can rest a cold one.

Purchases of CouchCoaster and TableCoaster, an anti-spill drink holder for flat surfaces, took off during lockdown with more people watching Netflix on their sofa and homeworking at their dining tables.

He also patented theTableCoaster, an anti-spill drink holder which has also come in handy with people's offices moving to their dining table. Picture: Hit ProductsHe also patented theTableCoaster, an anti-spill drink holder which has also come in handy with people's offices moving to their dining table. Picture: Hit Products

The start-up is set to turn over £3million in US sales over the next five years.

You may also want to watch:

Barry said: “2020 has been filled with uncertainty but it just so happens that CouchCoaster and TableCoaster were the perfect  ‘sit at home’ and ‘work from  home’ accessories during a pandemic.”

The Department for International Trade (DIT) has supported Hit Products with advice and funding after a meeting at an exhibition in 2016.

The government department supplied advice on how the business would be well-served to export its products to increase sales.

Thanks to the growth of international sales via Amazon to countries such as the US, Japan and Australia, the company has experienced a dramatic increase in its annual turnover, with exporting now accounting for more than 80 per cent of its sales.

The US is a key market with sales on Amazon’s US site increasing by 50pc year on year between 2017 and 2019.

Hit Products has recently begun exporting to Canada and is due to launch its third product - a mobile phone accessory - in the next couple of the months.

Minister for exports Graham Stuart said: “It is great to be able to support companies like Hit Products with e-exporting, as online sales are increasingly important to the UK’s recovery from the economic disruption caused by coronavirus.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Safi brothers abduction: Further Ilford arrest brings total to 13 but no sign of main suspect or children

Police have made 13 arrests in relation to the aduction of the Safi brothers but are still frantically searching for the boys and the main suspect, their father Imran Safi. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Police officer assaulted after responding to Gants Hill fight where man sustained head injuries

A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer but there have been no arrests relating to the original fight.

Ilford listed as ‘online returns hotspot’ during lockdown at fourth place across UK

Royal Mail has listed the places where people have returned the most online purchases during lockdown and Ilford came fourth on the list. Picture: PA/Andrew Milligan

‘From one hazard to another’ - Single mother accuses Redbridge Council of moving her into dangerous flat that’s falling apart

A single mum of three has accused Redbridge Council of moving her into an unsafe property before doing proper checks or allowing her to see it before moving in. Picture: Sophie Khan

Which Redbridge restaurants are participating in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme?

The government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme is now in its second week across Barking and Dagenham. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Safi brothers abduction: Further Ilford arrest brings total to 13 but no sign of main suspect or children

Police have made 13 arrests in relation to the aduction of the Safi brothers but are still frantically searching for the boys and the main suspect, their father Imran Safi. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Police officer assaulted after responding to Gants Hill fight where man sustained head injuries

A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer but there have been no arrests relating to the original fight.

Ilford listed as ‘online returns hotspot’ during lockdown at fourth place across UK

Royal Mail has listed the places where people have returned the most online purchases during lockdown and Ilford came fourth on the list. Picture: PA/Andrew Milligan

‘From one hazard to another’ - Single mother accuses Redbridge Council of moving her into dangerous flat that’s falling apart

A single mum of three has accused Redbridge Council of moving her into an unsafe property before doing proper checks or allowing her to see it before moving in. Picture: Sophie Khan

Which Redbridge restaurants are participating in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme?

The government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme is now in its second week across Barking and Dagenham. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Essex Eagles 13-month unbeaten run brought to an end by Hampshire

A Nijjar of Wanstead during Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC vs Brentwood CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Overton Drive on 13th July 2019

Gants Hill inventor whose drink holder made from pizza box became lockdown hit set for sales in the millions

Barry Freeder, inventor of the CouchCoaster, which saw overseas sales skyrocket during lockdown. Picture: Daniel Hambury

West Ham Women’s home match against Arsenal selected as supporters pilot event

Martha Thomas of West Ham scores the first goal for her team and celebrates during Arsenal Women vs West Ham United Women, Barclays FA Women's Super League Football at Meadow Park on 8th September 2019

O’s prepare for cup tie after sealing Gills friendly victory

James Brophy of Orient during Northampton Town vs Leyton Orient, Friendly Match Football at the PTS Academy Stadium on 22nd August 2020

England legends Nasser Hussain and Graham Gooch meet young cricketers in surprise visit

England cricket legend Nasser Hussain speaks to Upminster Cricket Club under 9s players. Picture by Ellie Hoskins