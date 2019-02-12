Woman injured in Ilford hit and run

A woman was rushed to hospital following a hit and run in Ilford.

Police and paramedics were called to reports of a woman struck by a vehicle at the junction of Mill Road and Ilford Hill at 1.07am today, March 6.

There they found a woman suffering injuries from being hit by a car.

They took her to an east London hospital where her condition was deemed not to be life threatening.

The driver did not stop at the scene and temporary road closures and cordons were put in place.

A Met police spokeswoman said: “Officers from East Area Command Unit investigate.

“No arrests have been made and inquiries continue.”

Anyone who witnessed this incident but has not yet spoken with police is asked to call East Area Command Unit CID quoting 321/6MAR or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.