Redbridge ranked number one for car clamping in the UK

PUBLISHED: 07:00 02 October 2019

A car incapacitated by a wheel clamp. Picture: PA

More cars are clamped in Redbridge for not paying vehicle tax than anywhere else in the UK.

According to DVLA data, analysed by vehicle finance provider Moneybarn, the IG postcode has the highest number of clamping incidents for vehicle tax evasion in the whole of the country - with 1,131 vehicles.

Postcodes in south-east London came in second place with 996, Manchester took third with 885 and neighbouring borough Havering was ranked fourth with 831.

Scotland has the lowest number of tax evaders, with four of its cities featuring in the bottom 10 areas for the number of vehicles clamped.

Aberdeen has the lowest score overall, with just six vehicles clamped for driving without road tax.

Outer Hebrides (15), Dorchester (15), West Central London (18) and Inverness (23) complete the bottom five.

Moneybarn also analysed the number of vehicles clamped by make and model to reveal Ford owners as the worst for vehicle tax evasion. But Ford is the most common vehicle on the road.

More than 29,000 Ford vehicles were found untaxed in 2018.

Vauxhall (25,949), Volkswagen (16,610), Peugeot (10,862) and BMW (10,459) complete the top five manufacturers with the highest number of vehicle clamps in the same period.

Audi owners saw the highest increase in vehicles clamped for tax evasion in 2018, with an 18per cent increase from 2017.

Tim Schwarz, head of marketing at Moneybarn, said: "It's shocking to see the number of vehicles caught without road tax has increased so significantly in the past year.

"While most vehicles on the road are still taxed correctly, it is right action is taken against those who don't tax their vehicles and then drive them.

"We urge motorists to be careful and pay due diligence in paying their road tax and completing their MOT on time to avoid potential penalties."

