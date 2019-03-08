Search

Advanced search

Review: History-filled Valentines Mansion the perfect venue for Ilford's horror-inspired escape room

PUBLISHED: 12:00 28 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:27 28 October 2019

Valentines Mansion in Ilford is the setting for an impressive escape room attraction this winter. Picture: Vision RCL/Valentines Mansion

Valentines Mansion in Ilford is the setting for an impressive escape room attraction this winter. Picture: Vision RCL/Valentines Mansion

Archant

With its rich history, Valentines Mansion is the perfect venue for a horror-inspired game.

The Recorder team completed the escape room with four minutes to spare. Picture: Vision RCL/Valentines MansionThe Recorder team completed the escape room with four minutes to spare. Picture: Vision RCL/Valentines Mansion

The mansion in Ilford, which has been home to wartime refugees, a hospital, a health centre, and a council housing department, is the setting for an impressive escape room attraction this winter.

Visitors can expect flickering lights, children's laughter echoing in dark corridors and a dimly-lit kitchen with a cauldron to unlock.

Teams of up to six are given an hour to investigate "a strange phenomenon" and unusual, supernatural goings-on at the mansion, based on both true and fictional tales about the building's history.

One of the rooms is based on Sarah Ingleby, the last private owner of the mansion, who built Beehive School.

Teams of up to six are given an hour to investigate “a strange phenomenon” and unusual, supernatural goings-on at the mansion, based on both true and fictional tales about the building’s history. Picture: Vision RCL/Valentines MansionTeams of up to six are given an hour to investigate “a strange phenomenon” and unusual, supernatural goings-on at the mansion, based on both true and fictional tales about the building’s history. Picture: Vision RCL/Valentines Mansion

She would often open the gardens to the public and there would be children playing in the grounds during the summer.

Once some guidance is offered at the beginning, the game is accessible, even to a complete beginner, and the puzzles are imaginative and challenging.

There's something for everyone, young and old, and any fears that the puzzles will be too easy should be set aside.

The different rooms in the 300-year-old building can be explored in any order and each team will likely take a different route through the mansion, solving puzzles in different orders and picking up different clues to take with them for the ride.

Valentines Mansion is the setting for an impressive escape room attraction this winter. Picture: Vision RCL/Valentines MansionValentines Mansion is the setting for an impressive escape room attraction this winter. Picture: Vision RCL/Valentines Mansion

Some of the puzzles were tricky, but the mansion team were on hand with just enough guidance and clues and the Recorder team cracked the code with four minutes to spare.

The Valentines Anomaly is being run by Vision Redbridge Culture and Leisure from Monday, October 28 until December, with more dates likely to be added in January.

Escape room builder Sacha Coward said visitors should "expect the unexpected".

He said: "As an escape room builder I like to make every experience I create unique to the spaces I build them in.

Visitors can expect flickering lights, children’s laughter echoing in dark corridors and a dimly-lit kitchen with a cauldron to unlock. Picture: Vision RCL/Valentines MansionVisitors can expect flickering lights, children’s laughter echoing in dark corridors and a dimly-lit kitchen with a cauldron to unlock. Picture: Vision RCL/Valentines Mansion

"On surface level, The Valentines Anomaly is a classic haunted house story but I have worked to base the characters in the game (both living and undead), as well as the puzzles, around real people and time periods connected to the mansion.

"I think I've created a creepy experience that will also tell you a bit more about the history of the building."

Hint: Save time by clueing up on your Dutch translation.

Book your ticket here

Most Read

Plans proposed for two tower blocks of flats in centre of Ilford

What the developments in Clements Road, Ilford, will look like. Picture: Rock Townsend

Recorder letters: Jas Athwal, microchip cats, Ad Astra, MS and missing benefits

Cllr Jas Athwal, leader of Redbridge Council. Picture: Andrew Baker/Redbridge Council

Barkingside man jailed for murder after deliberately crashing car into Brent Council worker causing fatal injuries

Camisan Emanuvel has been jailed for murder after deliberately driving into a Brent Council worker in his car, causing fatal injuries. Pictures: CPS

Redbridge Police concerned for welfare of missing man who could be in Goodmayes or Seven Kings

Louis Chakravarthi, 27, is missing and could be in Goodmayes or Seven Kings. Picture: @MPSRedbridge

Redbridge vets call for tougher laws after stress from fireworks left Hornchurch terrier in bloodbath

A West Highland terrier from Hornchurch was so stressed when hearing fireworks that he ruptured an infected anal gland. Picture: Vets Now

Most Read

Plans proposed for two tower blocks of flats in centre of Ilford

What the developments in Clements Road, Ilford, will look like. Picture: Rock Townsend

Recorder letters: Jas Athwal, microchip cats, Ad Astra, MS and missing benefits

Cllr Jas Athwal, leader of Redbridge Council. Picture: Andrew Baker/Redbridge Council

Barkingside man jailed for murder after deliberately crashing car into Brent Council worker causing fatal injuries

Camisan Emanuvel has been jailed for murder after deliberately driving into a Brent Council worker in his car, causing fatal injuries. Pictures: CPS

Redbridge Police concerned for welfare of missing man who could be in Goodmayes or Seven Kings

Louis Chakravarthi, 27, is missing and could be in Goodmayes or Seven Kings. Picture: @MPSRedbridge

Redbridge vets call for tougher laws after stress from fireworks left Hornchurch terrier in bloodbath

A West Highland terrier from Hornchurch was so stressed when hearing fireworks that he ruptured an infected anal gland. Picture: Vets Now

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

West Ham Ratings v Sheffield United

West Ham United's Andriy Yarmolenko rues a missed chance during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

O’s boss Fletcher admits there is areas to improve on

New Leyton Orient head coach Carl Fletcher on the touchline at Plymouth (pic Simon O'Connor)

Kandi pleased to end injury ‘frustration’ with a goal

Chike Kandi of Dagenham and Redbridge celebrates his goal against Wrexham. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

NFL: LA Rams 24 Cincinnati Bengals 10

Los Angeles Rams' Todd Gurley II (left) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals' Shawn Williams during the NFL International Series match at Wembley Stadium, London.

Review: History-filled Valentines Mansion the perfect venue for Ilford’s horror-inspired escape room

Valentines Mansion in Ilford is the setting for an impressive escape room attraction this winter. Picture: Vision RCL/Valentines Mansion
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists