Search

Advanced search

Crossbow, No Ball and Rhurbarbs: Everyday life at RAF Fairlop

PUBLISHED: 15:00 18 January 2020

Francis Dennison, 22, with Maureen Harvey. Picture: David Kolody

Francis Dennison, 22, with Maureen Harvey. Picture: David Kolody

Archant

Local historian David Martin shares more tales of what life was like for pilots flying out of RAF Fairlop

From the end of 1943 until the end of January 1944, Crossbow, Noball and Rhubarbs were part of every day life - and death - at RAF Station Fairlop.

Crossbow operations were against V1 flying bomb launch pads.

RAF fighters also attacked German airfields and aircraft (e.g. at take-off or landing) at the time the Luftwaffe fighters would be scrambled.

No Ball target was against enemy V1 missile launchers, bivouac areas, field headquarters, enemy supply/logistic points in support of field operations and concentrated areas of troop and weapon marshalling.

Rhubarbs were fighters crossing the English Channel which would then drop below cloud level to search for opportune targets such as railway locomotives and rolling stock, aircraft on the ground, enemy troops, and vehicles on roads.

Here are some of the entries from logbooks at RAF Fairlop:

30 December 1943. Eight (Hurricane IV) aircraft to attack 'Crossbow' No. 24. Attack  made from 13/8,000 feet - hits observed.

Two Escorting Typhoons (possibly from 137 or 198 Squadron), collide over target.

You may also want to watch:

Campaign to Hesdin - 'No Ball' target - attacked this afternoon by 8 A/C led by F/L Howarth.

The undoubted success of the operation was marred by the loss of F/O Dennison who crashed into the sea on the way back some 20 miles SE of Dungeness.

A naval launch was on the spot 20 minutes later and recovered his body. No one knows quite what happened to 'Denny'.

He may have been hit by flak - or it may have been engine failure.

It is said that he made an attempt to bale out before his A/C landed on the water.

No Matter - he's gone and the boys have lost a good pal and the Squadron a good pilot.

2 January 1944. Aircraft attempted Rhubarb, but cloud over target prevented target being located. 4 aircraft in formation machine gunned flak position and claims destruction of gun post and 4 guns.

5 to 13 January. Stationed at Twinwood Farm airfield, Bedfordshire.

14 January. Back to Fairlop.

21 January. Firing in the morning on the Goodwins. (Goodwin Sands, in the English Channel, six miles off Deal, Kent).

25 January. 8 A/C attempted to prang a 'Noball' target but 10/10ths cloud prevented the attack.

Most Read

Street scammers targeting Ilford shoppers with sleight of hand

Redbridge council is urging people to not fall for the three-cup-scam. Picture: Redbridge Council

Police speed down Ilford High Road to break up large street fight

The Metropolitan Police was called at 6.49pm to reports of a large group of men fighting in Ilford High Road. Picture: Matt Clemenson

New £20k project aims to change mindsets of people buying sex in Redbridge

Police conduct regular patrols of Ilford Lane and the surrounding streets. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Jailed for life: Newham and Redbridge men locked up for murder of teenager stabbed 17 times

Paulinho Paulo and Dullah Abdullah were jailed for life for stabbing teenager Amara Toure to death 17 times. Picture: Metropolitan Police

In a first two Muslim women join leadership panel which oversees 20,000 across Redbridge

Members of FORMO's new leadership panel. Picture: Khalid Sharif

Most Read

Street scammers targeting Ilford shoppers with sleight of hand

Redbridge council is urging people to not fall for the three-cup-scam. Picture: Redbridge Council

Police speed down Ilford High Road to break up large street fight

The Metropolitan Police was called at 6.49pm to reports of a large group of men fighting in Ilford High Road. Picture: Matt Clemenson

New £20k project aims to change mindsets of people buying sex in Redbridge

Police conduct regular patrols of Ilford Lane and the surrounding streets. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Jailed for life: Newham and Redbridge men locked up for murder of teenager stabbed 17 times

Paulinho Paulo and Dullah Abdullah were jailed for life for stabbing teenager Amara Toure to death 17 times. Picture: Metropolitan Police

In a first two Muslim women join leadership panel which oversees 20,000 across Redbridge

Members of FORMO's new leadership panel. Picture: Khalid Sharif

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Squash: Bancroft’s pupil Sheikh serves up silver at British Junior Open

Yusuf Sheikh in action (pic England Squash)

Crossbow, No Ball and Rhurbarbs: Everyday life at RAF Fairlop

Francis Dennison, 22, with Maureen Harvey. Picture: David Kolody

Opinion: Parents must take full responsibility

Farouk Ismail, FORMO, explains the Muslim importance of parenting.

Athletics: Two silvers for Woodford Green as duo show their potential indoors

sabelle Kyson silver medal at the south of england champs

Daggers sign attacker Reid on loan from Stevenage

Alex Reid of Ebbsfleet finds the net against Dagenham & Redbridge (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists