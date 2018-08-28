Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Resident battles to save Bodgers from housing redevelopment

PUBLISHED: 10:24 27 December 2018

Plans foe the Bodger site. Picture: Polity

Plans foe the Bodger site. Picture: Polity

Archant

The battle to save Bodgers is not over after a resident applied to give the shop’s former building a special status to help protect it from redevelopment.

Bodgers when it was operating as a shop. Picture: Ken MearsBodgers when it was operating as a shop. Picture: Ken Mears

Paul Scott of Sandhurst Drive, Goodmayes, applied to Historic England to give the store in Station Road, Ilford, a listing.

Under the 2011 Localism Act, this title would mean that the building would have to be used to further the social wellbeing or social interests of the local community.

“This historic former department store that is a classic example of 1920s’ architecture is under threat of demolition and being turned in to a 42-storey residential tower block,” he said.

“This area has already suffered from enough high rise buildings which add to the overall congestion as well as various associated social and environmental problems too.

A planning application has been submitted for a 42-storey tower. Picture: PolityA planning application has been submitted for a 42-storey tower. Picture: Polity

“The structure has been a well known and respected landmark in the town centre for 90 years and many local residents including a campaign group called Neighbourhoods Of Ilford South Engage (NOISE) are against this destruction of heritage by Access Self Storage developers who are mainly building their tower block for profit rather than protecting the local architectural, social and cultural heritage that has been under threat in recent years.”

Mr Scott went on to say that many Ilford residents have relied on Bodgers for retail and social reasons which has meant any potential plans to “destroy it” would prove to be a great loss to the town itself.

Speaking to the Recorder previously, Jonathan Stevenson, head of development at Access Self Storage, said the Bodgers project is a long-term investment and not about making money.

“I hope it can really help Ilford,” he said.

“I say that hand on heart - we are not looking to develop it quickly and turn it around for profit, we will be here for a long time.

“We know there is a real need for housing in Ilford and we are really excited about the development.”

Historic England said the former Bodgers store will be considered for listing and they will provide details about the progress of the application in “due course”.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Seven Kings cabbie outraged at failing drugs test hopes to appeal DVLA decision

Taxi driver Tarhir Chohan

Baby Jesus beheaded in Ilford

The figures were installed underneath the Christmas Tree. Picture BPCA

Early Christmas present for Redbridge residents as new bridge opens

Cllr Athwal reopened the bridge and said the previous crossing was unsafe. Picture: Redbridge Labour

Two police officers hospitalised after three-car crash in Ilford

A police car was involved in a crash in Cranbrook Road this morning. Photo: Liam Coleman

Resident battles to save Bodgers from housing redevelopment

Plans foe the Bodger site. Picture: Polity

Most Read

Seven Kings cabbie outraged at failing drugs test hopes to appeal DVLA decision

#includeImage($article, 225)

Baby Jesus beheaded in Ilford

#includeImage($article, 225)

Early Christmas present for Redbridge residents as new bridge opens

#includeImage($article, 225)

Two police officers hospitalised after three-car crash in Ilford

#includeImage($article, 225)

Resident battles to save Bodgers from housing redevelopment

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Daggers skipper Nunn pleased to get winner against Orient, but knows team’s success is more important

Ben Nunn of Dagenham & Redbridge celebrates his winner against Leyton Orient (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Resident battles to save Bodgers from housing redevelopment

Plans foe the Bodger site. Picture: Polity

Community has raised more than £210,000 for Saint Francis Hospice

Volunteers from St Francis Hospice have raised more than £213,000 this year to help provide specialist end of life care.

Taylor hails Dagenham’s spirit, while Edinburgh reflects on disappointing defeat for Orient

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor and Leyton Orient manager Justin Edinburgh (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Late Nunn winner sees Daggers down Orient

Ben Nunn of Dagenham scores the second goal for his team and celebrates (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists