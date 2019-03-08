Remembrance Day 2019: Where and when you can pay your respects in Redbridge

The RBL Service of Remembrance at the Wanstead War Memorial. Archant

Redbridge will host six wreath-laying events this weekend. Here we list where and when each of them will take place.

War veterans, churches and Redbridge residents are preparing to pay their respects for the fallen at the Remembrance ceremonies.

Arranged by the council in conjunction with the Royal British Legion, there will be a service of remembrance on Sunday November 10 at Ilford War Memorial.

Other services will be held at Woodford War Memorial, Hainault War Memorial, Wanstead War Memorial, Fairlop Waters Country Park and Snaresbrook Garden of Remembrance.

The Mayor of Redbridge Cllr Zulfiqar Hussain said: "Every year, we fall silent for two minutes to remember the brave service personnel who have died in wars and conflict.

"It is only fitting that we pay tribute to these men and women, past and present, of all our armed forces who have made the ultimate sacrifice to keep us safe. We are both humbled and honoured, and owe them a debt of gratitude."

Details of events in the borough can be found below:

Saturday, 9th November @ Woodford War Memorial

Dedication of the Field of Remembrance, High Road, South Woodford. Arranged by Revd Canon Ian Tarrant. Please assemble at St Mary's Church Hall, High Road, South Woodford at 8:40am. The service will commence at 9:00am.

Sunday, 10th November @ Ilford War Memorial

Civic Service of Remembrance, Memorial Gardens, Eastern Avenue, Newbury Park, arranged by the council in liaison with the Royal British Legion.

Please arrive by 10:40am for the service, which begins at 10:50am. Past Mayors, Councillors, Officers and their guests are requested to proceed to the area reserved for them. Please note that the gates will be closed at 10:40am and access after this time will be to the public area only.

Sunday, 10th November @ Hainault War Memorial

Service arranged by Councillor Roy Emmett at the Hainault War Memorial, Manford Way and will commence at 10.45am.

Sunday, 10th November @ Wanstead War Memorial

Service arranged by Cllr Daniel Morgan-Thomas at the Wanstead War Memorial, High Street, Wanstead and will commence at 12.30pm.

Monday, 11th November @ Fairlop Waters Country Park

Service arranged by Fairlop Heritage Group at Fairlop Waters Country Park, Forest Road, Barkingside at 10.45am.

Monday 11th November @ Snaresbrook Garden of Remembrance

Service arranged by Colin Cronin, former Councillor. Please arrive by 10:45am.