Search

Advanced search

Remembrance Day 2019: Where and when you can pay your respects in Redbridge

PUBLISHED: 17:00 06 November 2019

The RBL Service of Remembrance at the Wanstead War Memorial.

The RBL Service of Remembrance at the Wanstead War Memorial.

Archant

Redbridge will host six wreath-laying events this weekend. Here we list where and when each of them will take place.

War veterans, churches and Redbridge residents are preparing to pay their respects for the fallen at the Remembrance ceremonies.

Arranged by the council in conjunction with the Royal British Legion, there will be a service of remembrance on Sunday November 10 at Ilford War Memorial.

Other services will be held at Woodford War Memorial, Hainault War Memorial, Wanstead War Memorial, Fairlop Waters Country Park and Snaresbrook Garden of Remembrance.

The Mayor of Redbridge Cllr Zulfiqar Hussain said: "Every year, we fall silent for two minutes to remember the brave service personnel who have died in wars and conflict.

"It is only fitting that we pay tribute to these men and women, past and present, of all our armed forces who have made the ultimate sacrifice to keep us safe. We are both humbled and honoured, and owe them a debt of gratitude."

Details of events in the borough can be found below:

Saturday, 9th November @ Woodford War Memorial

Dedication of the Field of Remembrance, High Road, South Woodford. Arranged by Revd Canon Ian Tarrant. Please assemble at St Mary's Church Hall, High Road, South Woodford at 8:40am. The service will commence at 9:00am.

Sunday, 10th November @ Ilford War Memorial

Civic Service of Remembrance, Memorial Gardens, Eastern Avenue, Newbury Park, arranged by the council in liaison with the Royal British Legion.

You may also want to watch:

Please arrive by 10:40am for the service, which begins at 10:50am. Past Mayors, Councillors, Officers and their guests are requested to proceed to the area reserved for them. Please note that the gates will be closed at 10:40am and access after this time will be to the public area only.

Sunday, 10th November @ Hainault War Memorial

Service arranged by Councillor Roy Emmett at the Hainault War Memorial, Manford Way and will commence at 10.45am.

Sunday, 10th November @ Wanstead War Memorial

Service arranged by Cllr Daniel Morgan-Thomas at the Wanstead War Memorial, High Street, Wanstead and will commence at 12.30pm.

Monday, 11th November @ Fairlop Waters Country Park

Service arranged by Fairlop Heritage Group at Fairlop Waters Country Park, Forest Road, Barkingside at 10.45am.

Monday 11th November @ Snaresbrook Garden of Remembrance

Service arranged by Colin Cronin, former Councillor. Please arrive by 10:45am.

Most Read

Murder investigation launched after man’s body found in a lane in Aldborough Hatch

The man was found dead in Oaks Lane, Aldborough Hatch. Picture: Google

Police close A406 in Ilford as search begins for driver who ran from scene of lorry crash

Traffic on the A406 in South Woodford

Self-styled entrepreneur and Instagram ‘influencer’ reportedly arrested after get-rich-quick scheme collapse

Com Mirza addressing Leverage members at a packed promotional event. Picture: Submitted

Police name man found dead in Aldborough Hatch as detectives urge those that knew him to come forward

Metropolitan Police officers have confirmed the man found dead in Aldborough Hatch was 57-year-old Vladislavs Radionovs. Picture: Met Police

TfL defends move to slash Central line services between Woodford and Hainault

The Central line will reduce services between Woodford and Hainault. Picture: Mike Brooke

Most Read

Murder investigation launched after man’s body found in a lane in Aldborough Hatch

The man was found dead in Oaks Lane, Aldborough Hatch. Picture: Google

Police close A406 in Ilford as search begins for driver who ran from scene of lorry crash

Traffic on the A406 in South Woodford

Self-styled entrepreneur and Instagram ‘influencer’ reportedly arrested after get-rich-quick scheme collapse

Com Mirza addressing Leverage members at a packed promotional event. Picture: Submitted

Police name man found dead in Aldborough Hatch as detectives urge those that knew him to come forward

Metropolitan Police officers have confirmed the man found dead in Aldborough Hatch was 57-year-old Vladislavs Radionovs. Picture: Met Police

TfL defends move to slash Central line services between Woodford and Hainault

The Central line will reduce services between Woodford and Hainault. Picture: Mike Brooke

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Three wins for Gator ABC at National ABA Youth Finals

Jamal Berleen of Gator ABC at the end of his fight. Picture: Gator ABC

Remembrance Day 2019: Where and when you can pay your respects in Redbridge

The RBL Service of Remembrance at the Wanstead War Memorial.

Thomas McCurtains footballers set up All Britain Final after win against Sean McDermotts

Ther Thomas McCurtains footballers. Picture: Thomas McCurtains

Teenage Clayhall choir True Voices singing for charities

True Voices choir singing at The Welcome Centre in Ilford. Picture: Davida Robinson

Police close A406 in Ilford as search begins for driver who ran from scene of lorry crash

Traffic on the A406 in South Woodford
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists