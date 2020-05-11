Ilford’s Valentines Mansion offering virtual escape rooms game

Valentines Mansion in Ilford is now offering virtual escape rooms

Valentines Mansion in Ilford is now offering a free virtual escape rooms game following the original launch of its escape rooms just before Christmas.

Valentines Mansion. Picture: John Hercock

In keeping with the social distancing guidelines the game allows groups of friends and families to stay connected and play together from their individual homes, and since its introduction last week, more than 200 people have taken part.

Based on both true and fictional tales about the building’s history, the game will task teams to spend an hour going around the mansion.

Participants will be asked to investigate “a strange phenomenon” and unusual, supernatural goings-on at the mansion.

The mansion is believed to be the hiding place for an ancient artefact from the ill-fated ship, the East Indiaman Valentine, a mysterious but cursed item.

The Recorder team completed the real escape room with four minutes to spare. Picture: Vision RCL/Valentines Mansion

Visit https://vrcl.uk/VirtualValentines for tickets.