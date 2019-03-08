Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Flashback: 'A union of thieves', a mystery fire and an Ilford quagmire

PUBLISHED: 13:00 19 May 2019

Ilford High Road hosted dramatic scenes 20 and 40 years ago. Picture: Ken Mears

Ilford High Road hosted dramatic scenes 20 and 40 years ago. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

A look back at the biggest local stories from 60, 40 and 20 years ago

1959: A Gants Hill man was jailed for three years after he crashed a stolen car into a tree while a police officer desperately clung to it.

The man was one of three who targeted houses in Chingford and more affluent areas of central London looking to steal luxury cars.

The court heard the three men had "formed a union of thieves" to make their lives easier when out on the prowl.

They were caught after two police officers on a routine car patrol spotted the three men crouched over a parked car's open bonnet.

One officer leapt onto the car while the thieves got in and started the engine, attempting to speed off before ploughing into the parked tree.

1979: A large Ilford High Road furniture store was gutted by a mystery blaze.

You may also want to watch:

The town's shopping centre was cordoned off while eight fire engines dealt with the three-storey fire at Kentons.

Police quickly ruled out arson but investigations of the buildings gas and electrial connections also failed to turn up any clues.

The fire caused £100,000 of damage but store manager Bert Wade was not as confident as the authorities that it was an accident.

"It is very odd," he told the Recorder. "With so much vandalism to shops around here recently anything is possible."

1999: Ilford High Road was bought to a standstill after a water main burst, showering the road with mud and debris.

The road was sealed off by police while emergency plumbers battled to isolate the main.

The road remained closed for more than two days, bringing traffic chaos to surrounding roads.

Emergency repairs were eventually completed.

Most Read

Man stabbed in Ilford after trying to save women from being attacked by group of teenagers

Two women in a black Mercedes E Class car were attacked by a group of boys in Green Lane, near the junction with South Park Road at around 8pm on Sunday, April 28. Picture: GOOGLE

Man arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after a fight breaks out in Ilford

A man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm in Ilford on Wednesday, May 15. Picture: Ilford resident

Redbridge Council to build 600 ‘genuinely affordable’ homes

The Mayor of London announced in November that Redbridge Council will receive £20million towards its construction programme. Picture: PA

London Fire Brigade tackles house fire in Ilford

Part of the ground and first floor of a terraced house in Ilford undergoing refurbishment was damaged by a fire. Picture: Ken Mears

Robbers ‘caught in the act’ jailed after targeting Gants Hill bank

From left: Chanel Riscosa, Basana kimbembi and Nuaka Dimena

Most Read

Man stabbed in Ilford after trying to save women from being attacked by group of teenagers

Two women in a black Mercedes E Class car were attacked by a group of boys in Green Lane, near the junction with South Park Road at around 8pm on Sunday, April 28. Picture: GOOGLE

Man arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after a fight breaks out in Ilford

A man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm in Ilford on Wednesday, May 15. Picture: Ilford resident

Redbridge Council to build 600 ‘genuinely affordable’ homes

The Mayor of London announced in November that Redbridge Council will receive £20million towards its construction programme. Picture: PA

London Fire Brigade tackles house fire in Ilford

Part of the ground and first floor of a terraced house in Ilford undergoing refurbishment was damaged by a fire. Picture: Ken Mears

Robbers ‘caught in the act’ jailed after targeting Gants Hill bank

From left: Chanel Riscosa, Basana kimbembi and Nuaka Dimena

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

SNEL 2: Rain ruins hopes of rivals

Ravi Teja Dwaraka in batting action for Oakfield Parkonians (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

SNEL 1: Harold Wood, Shenfield, Fives & Heronians earn wins

Hafiz Yawar Afzal in action for Harold Wood (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

SNEL Premier: Hornchurch, Brentwood, Wanstead earn wins

Mervyn Westfield of Hornchurch (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

FIH Pro League: GB lose out to Argentina

Great Britain's Lily Owsley (centre) celebrates scoring her side's first goal against Argentina in their FIH Pro League match at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre (pic Steven Paston/PA)

Flashback: ‘A union of thieves’, a mystery fire and an Ilford quagmire

Ilford High Road hosted dramatic scenes 20 and 40 years ago. Picture: Ken Mears
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists