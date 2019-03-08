Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Fairlop's huge oak tree that was fit for a Queen

PUBLISHED: 13:00 18 May 2019

The large oak tree at Fairlop was famous for miles around. Picture: Wikimedia Commons/Essex Field Club

The large oak tree at Fairlop was famous for miles around. Picture: Wikimedia Commons/Essex Field Club

Archant

Even as the borders of the once vast Hainault Forest were chopped further and further back, all the way to the woodland area we know today, one tree continued to stand proud on its own, cut off from its forest mates.

For several hundred years it was even counted as one of the tallest trees in Britain, and it has since lent its name to a popular public house.

We are, of course, talking about the Fairlop Oak.

It is recorded that this behemoth of an oak tree measured an astounding 36 feet in girth at three feet from the ground, and its branches extended 300-feet in circumference.

The shadows cast by its plentiful branches covered more than an acre of ground and the tree's reputation grew so much that during her reign between 1702 and 1714 Queen Anne herself even came to see it.

You may also want to watch:

It was around this tree that a fair was held on the first Friday of July every year for many years.

What started as a bean feast - private picnic of bacon and beans, washed down with plenty of ale - held by Daniel Day for his tenants and employees from the early 1700s had, by 1725 grown to an annual event people from across the area would travel to.

Mr Day was in business as a ship's pump and block maker at Wapping, and also owned a number of cottages around the Barkingside area.

Many of his workers would start their day early and travel to the Oak from the docks of east London in a procession of colourfully deocrated horse-drawn carts and floats and vehicles of every description, all accompanied by enthusiastic musicians of, shall we say, varying abilities.

Mr Day died in 1767 at the ripe old age of 84 but the fair continued to go from strength to strength.

In fact by the fair of 1839, according to missionaries from the Religious Tract Society, there were 72 gaming tables and 108 places for drinking there.

By this point the fair had become a three-day event lasting from Friday to Sunday and in 1840 an estimated 200,000 people attended over the festival's 72 hours.

Most Read

Man stabbed in Ilford after trying to save women from being attacked by group of teenagers

Two women in a black Mercedes E Class car were attacked by a group of boys in Green Lane, near the junction with South Park Road at around 8pm on Sunday, April 28. Picture: GOOGLE

Man arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after a fight breaks out in Ilford

A man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm in Ilford on Wednesday, May 15. Picture: Ilford resident

Redbridge Council to build 600 ‘genuinely affordable’ homes

The Mayor of London announced in November that Redbridge Council will receive £20million towards its construction programme. Picture: PA

London Fire Brigade tackles house fire in Ilford

Part of the ground and first floor of a terraced house in Ilford undergoing refurbishment was damaged by a fire. Picture: Ken Mears

Robbers ‘caught in the act’ jailed after targeting Gants Hill bank

From left: Chanel Riscosa, Basana kimbembi and Nuaka Dimena

Most Read

Man stabbed in Ilford after trying to save women from being attacked by group of teenagers

Two women in a black Mercedes E Class car were attacked by a group of boys in Green Lane, near the junction with South Park Road at around 8pm on Sunday, April 28. Picture: GOOGLE

Man arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after a fight breaks out in Ilford

A man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm in Ilford on Wednesday, May 15. Picture: Ilford resident

Redbridge Council to build 600 ‘genuinely affordable’ homes

The Mayor of London announced in November that Redbridge Council will receive £20million towards its construction programme. Picture: PA

London Fire Brigade tackles house fire in Ilford

Part of the ground and first floor of a terraced house in Ilford undergoing refurbishment was damaged by a fire. Picture: Ken Mears

Robbers ‘caught in the act’ jailed after targeting Gants Hill bank

From left: Chanel Riscosa, Basana kimbembi and Nuaka Dimena

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

O’s Wembley trip prevented Coulson joining best mate for stag weekend

Josh Coulson scores the winning goal for Leyton Orient away to AFC Telford United (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Fairlop’s huge oak tree that was fit for a Queen

The large oak tree at Fairlop was famous for miles around. Picture: Wikimedia Commons/Essex Field Club

MP signs pledge to defend Redbridge green belt from development

Wes Streeting MP signs the pledge to protect green belt land in the borough..Picture: Raymond Small

Orient midfielder Clay delighted to win over the fans

Leyton Orient's Craig Clay is challenged by Solihull Moors Kyle Storer (right) and Danny Wright during the National League match at Damson Park (pic: David Davies/PA Images).

Ellis-Grewal knows Wanstead cannot take Belhus lightly

Feroze Khushi top scored with 40 for Wanstead & Snaresbrook at Brentwood (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists