Collision sees police close A406 slip road at Charlie Browns Roundabout causing long delays

There are long delays on the North Circular and Chigwell Road in South Woodford and traffic on Charlie Browns Roundabout is slow moving after a car crash closed a slip road there.

Transport for London have confirmed that police have closed the northside of the roundabout and the eastbound exit slip from the A406 to the roundabout due to a collision, which occured at some time before 8.15am.

TfL added: "Traffic is slow moving northbound on Chigwell Road, there are also delays on the A406 westbound due to the closure of the slip road from the A406 to the roundabout."

Chigwell Road, the M11, Southend Road and Raven Road are all heavily congested as a result of the closure.

The Metropolitan Police have been contacted for comment.