Search

Advanced search

Ilford's Great British Bake Off hopeful misses out on semi-final after failing to impress with his pies

PUBLISHED: 10:00 17 October 2019

Henry failed to impress with his pies in pastry week. Picture: Channel 4

Henry failed to impress with his pies in pastry week. Picture: Channel 4

Archant

Ilford's Great British Bake Off hopeful has been eliminated from the show after failing to impress judges with his series of pastry challenges.

Henry failed to impress with his pies in pastry week. Picture: Channel 4Henry failed to impress with his pies in pastry week. Picture: Channel 4

Henry Bird, 20, who grew up just a stone's throw from Valentines Mansion, one of the show's former venues, had his sights set of baking stardom, but his Moroccan pie and towering showstopper failed to impress in this week's quarter-final.

Writing on Twitter, he said: "Having first peaked inside the tent aged 12, I never thought I would get the chance to bake inside it.

"And what an absolute privilege it was.

"Although it is a baking competition, whatever medium of competitiveness there was in the tent was dwarfed by the sheer amount of positivity and joy.

Henry, 20, grew up near Valentines Mansion and is now hoping to take the Bake Off tent by storm. Picture: Mark BourdillonHenry, 20, grew up near Valentines Mansion and is now hoping to take the Bake Off tent by storm. Picture: Mark Bourdillon

You may also want to watch:

"It's a truly wonderful place, filled with truly wonderful people.

"It's a strange feeling knowing there are people in that tent who I have known for just six months, but who I know for sure I will be proud to call my friends for the rest of my life.

"It's been an absolute pleasure darlings."

Past series of the beloved baking show were filmed at Redbridge's historic Valentines Mansion, the 17th century Grade II listed building in Valentines Park, Ilford.

Most Read

Private parking company employed to fine parents and staff at Woodford Green school

Friary Lane, Woodford Green. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Deputy leader of Redbridge Council joins Labour Party’s Ilford South selection race

Councillor Kam Rai is standing to be the Labour Party's candidate in Ilford South. Picture: Rai family

Hainault phone dealership owned by ex-eBay millionaire responds to avalanche of complaints

The Quick Mobile Fix offices in Hainault. Right: Reviews of the trade-in service, a faulty phone sent to one customer, and Tasha and Michelle Roberts, who waited for months for a refund. Pictures: Archant/Submitted

Hundreds of community leaders pledge to create an Ilford ‘that makes us all proud’

Thirteen founding members of Ilford Citizens, including schools and churches, took to the stage to introduce themselves and outline their reasons for joining. Picture: Imogen Braddick

‘Bring back prostitutes to Ilford Lane’: Men pelt police with eggs after crackdown ‘eradicated’ sex workers

Police officer talking to a sex worker in the Ilford Lane area. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Most Read

Private parking company employed to fine parents and staff at Woodford Green school

Friary Lane, Woodford Green. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Deputy leader of Redbridge Council joins Labour Party’s Ilford South selection race

Councillor Kam Rai is standing to be the Labour Party's candidate in Ilford South. Picture: Rai family

Hainault phone dealership owned by ex-eBay millionaire responds to avalanche of complaints

The Quick Mobile Fix offices in Hainault. Right: Reviews of the trade-in service, a faulty phone sent to one customer, and Tasha and Michelle Roberts, who waited for months for a refund. Pictures: Archant/Submitted

Hundreds of community leaders pledge to create an Ilford ‘that makes us all proud’

Thirteen founding members of Ilford Citizens, including schools and churches, took to the stage to introduce themselves and outline their reasons for joining. Picture: Imogen Braddick

‘Bring back prostitutes to Ilford Lane’: Men pelt police with eggs after crackdown ‘eradicated’ sex workers

Police officer talking to a sex worker in the Ilford Lane area. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Ilford crash out of Trophy on penalties to Cockfosters

Clapton manager Jon Fowell during Ilford vs Clapton, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 22nd December 2018

Rugby: England switch Farrell, include Vunipolas for Australia

England's Owen Farrell gives instructions during the training session at Beppu City Jissoji Multipurpose Ground, Beppu, Japan.

Police cordon in place after incident in Ilford Lane

A police cordon is in place in Ilford Lane. Picture: M Shibli

Ilford’s Great British Bake Off hopeful misses out on semi-final after failing to impress with his pies

Henry failed to impress with his pies in pastry week. Picture: Channel 4

‘Inhumane’: Ceiling collapses in ‘toxic’ Goodmayes family home despite weeks of warnings to housing association

The tenant's ceiling collapsed on the morning of his daughter's seventh birthday - six weeks after first raising the issue and warning this would happen. Picture: Imogen Braddick
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists