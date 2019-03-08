Ilford's Great British Bake Off hopeful misses out on semi-final after failing to impress with his pies

Henry failed to impress with his pies in pastry week. Picture: Channel 4

Ilford's Great British Bake Off hopeful has been eliminated from the show after failing to impress judges with his series of pastry challenges.



Henry Bird, 20, who grew up just a stone's throw from Valentines Mansion, one of the show's former venues, had his sights set of baking stardom, but his Moroccan pie and towering showstopper failed to impress in this week's quarter-final.

Writing on Twitter, he said: "Having first peaked inside the tent aged 12, I never thought I would get the chance to bake inside it.

"And what an absolute privilege it was.

"Although it is a baking competition, whatever medium of competitiveness there was in the tent was dwarfed by the sheer amount of positivity and joy.



"It's a truly wonderful place, filled with truly wonderful people.

"It's a strange feeling knowing there are people in that tent who I have known for just six months, but who I know for sure I will be proud to call my friends for the rest of my life.

"It's been an absolute pleasure darlings."

Past series of the beloved baking show were filmed at Redbridge's historic Valentines Mansion, the 17th century Grade II listed building in Valentines Park, Ilford.