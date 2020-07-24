Search

South Woodford girl is offering henna sessions to raise money for Elhap

PUBLISHED: 15:00 24 July 2020

Aliza Yusaf (right) a part-time carer for her brother Hasseb (left), is raising money for special needs playground ELHAP. Picture: Rehana Ali

Aliza Yusaf (right) a part-time carer for her brother Hasseb (left), is raising money for special needs playground ELHAP. Picture: Rehana Ali

A 12-year-old girl who perfected her henna skills during lockdown is offering sessions in Redbridge to raise money for a special needs playground, a favourite place for her older brother.

Some of Aliza's designs. Picture: @alizacreatesSome of Aliza's designs. Picture: @alizacreates

Aliza Yusaf, from South Woodford, has been practising henna designs on family members throughout lockdown.

Aliza will be holding henna session in her aunt's driveway in Redbridge to raise money for ELHAP. Picture: Rehana AliAliza will be holding henna session in her aunt's driveway in Redbridge to raise money for ELHAP. Picture: Rehana Ali

She is also a part-time carer for her 24-year-old brother Haseeb, who has a chromosomal condition.

Some of Aliza's designs. Picture: @alizacreatesSome of Aliza's designs. Picture: @alizacreates

Before lockdown Haseeb was a regular user of the Elhap playground in Woodford Bridge so Aliza decided to put her henna design skills to use for a good cause.

Some of Aliza's designs. Picture: @alizacreatesSome of Aliza's designs. Picture: @alizacreates

On Wednesday and Thursday (July 29-30) from 5pm-6.30pm Aliza is holding henna sessions at £6.50 a pop to raise money for the playground.

Some of Aliza's designs. Picture: @alizacreatesSome of Aliza's designs. Picture: @alizacreates

The sessions will be done in her aunt’s driveway in Grangeway Gardens and in between each 15 minute session they will clean the area to make it as safe as possible.

Some of Aliza's designs. Picture: @alizacreatesSome of Aliza's designs. Picture: @alizacreates

To book a session text or call Rehana Ali at 07947 633502.

