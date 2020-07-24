Video

South Woodford girl is offering henna sessions to raise money for Elhap

Aliza Yusaf (right) a part-time carer for her brother Hasseb (left), is raising money for special needs playground ELHAP. Picture: Rehana Ali Archant

A 12-year-old girl who perfected her henna skills during lockdown is offering sessions in Redbridge to raise money for a special needs playground, a favourite place for her older brother.

Aliza Yusaf, from South Woodford, has been practising henna designs on family members throughout lockdown.

She is also a part-time carer for her 24-year-old brother Haseeb, who has a chromosomal condition.

Before lockdown Haseeb was a regular user of the Elhap playground in Woodford Bridge so Aliza decided to put her henna design skills to use for a good cause.

On Wednesday and Thursday (July 29-30) from 5pm-6.30pm Aliza is holding henna sessions at £6.50 a pop to raise money for the playground.

The sessions will be done in her aunt’s driveway in Grangeway Gardens and in between each 15 minute session they will clean the area to make it as safe as possible.

To book a session text or call Rehana Ali at 07947 633502.