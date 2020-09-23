Clayhall woman wins prestigious award for contribution to special needs education
PUBLISHED: 15:00 24 September 2020
A woman from Clayhall has won a prestigious education award for her contributions to special needs education.
Helen Harris recently received a Pearson National Teaching Award for her role as a special educational needs and disabilities co-ordinator at Kensington Primary School in East Ham.
She won The Award for Excellence for her work in implementing a range of inclusive practices which support SEN pupils, being true to the culture of “people before paper”.
One of Helen’s greatest successes is the Out and Programme, which she developed so that children can learn life skills by doing, such as taking public transport, using maps and learning how to post mail.
She has also created a sensory room as a calming space for her pupils.
Helen’s award was one of two given to the school, which became the only institution in the country to be recognised with two Silver Awards.
