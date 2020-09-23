Clayhall woman wins prestigious award for contribution to special needs education

Helen Harris, from Clayhall, has won The Award for Excellence in Special Needs Education for her role at Kensington Primary School. Picture: The Tapscott Learning Trust Archant

A woman from Clayhall has won a prestigious education award for her contributions to special needs education.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Helen was recognised for her innovative contributions, which include initiating a range of inclusive systems and practices that support the development of SEND pupils. Picture: The Tapscott Learning Trust Helen was recognised for her innovative contributions, which include initiating a range of inclusive systems and practices that support the development of SEND pupils. Picture: The Tapscott Learning Trust

Helen Harris recently received a Pearson National Teaching Award for her role as a special educational needs and disabilities co-ordinator at Kensington Primary School in East Ham.

You may also want to watch:

She won The Award for Excellence for her work in implementing a range of inclusive practices which support SEN pupils, being true to the culture of “people before paper”.

One of Helen’s greatest successes is the Out and Programme, which she developed so that children can learn life skills by doing, such as taking public transport, using maps and learning how to post mail.

She has also created a sensory room as a calming space for her pupils.

Helen’s award was one of two given to the school, which became the only institution in the country to be recognised with two Silver Awards.