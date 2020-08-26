What do you think of Redbridge’s NHS health and social care services during the pandemic?

Healthwatch Redbridge wants to hear what your experiences have been with health and social care services during the pandemic. Picture: PA/Joe Giddens PA Wire/PA Images

Healthwatch Redbridge wants to hear from residents about their experiences of NHS services during the pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The independent body, which helps people get the best out of their health and social care services across the borough, are holding a survey until mid-September.

Responses are anonymous and Healthwatch Redbridge wants to use the information obtained in the survey to identify potential problems and flag them up as soon as possible.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesperson said: “We are in regular contact with hospital and adult social care services across Redbridge, receiving updates on how they are working during this time and what systems and changes they are making to services.

“We will use the responses we receive to ensure local concerns are identified early and passed on to the appropriate services.”

The survey should take between 10-15 minutes.

You can let your voice be heard by visiting http://healthwatchredbridge.co.uk/survey