Redbridge teenager launches project to write letters to NHS workers

PUBLISHED: 14:36 07 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:33 07 May 2020

Soumya Krishna Kumar. Picture: Crisis Project

Soumya Krishna Kumar. Picture: Crisis Project

Archant

People unable to leave their homes can still help make a key worker’s day thanks to a new project set up by Redbridge Mutual Aid.

The group administrator Soumya Krishna Kumar has launched The Crisis Project after coming across people who wanted to volunteer but were unable to leave their homes during the lockdown.

The 19-year-old, who went to Bancroft’s School in Woodford Green and is now studying mathematics at Warwick University, wanted to give people a way of making someone’s day without having to go anywhere and came up with the idea of sending letters to NHS workers to thank them for their efforts.

The recently launched Letters For The NHS is now in talks with several NHS trusts, has a documentary in the works and is being featured in magazines and papers.

To nominate a key worker or sign up as a volunteer head to https://thecrisisproject.wixsite.com/lettersforthenhs

