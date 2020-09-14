Search

Advanced search

‘Covid has made people forget about meningitis’ - Woodford Green woman speaks out after losing best friend

PUBLISHED: 07:00 15 September 2020

Lorna Madhani (left) is speaking out about the dangers of meningitis after losing her best friend, Lauren Sandell (right). Picture: Lorna Madhani

Lorna Madhani (left) is speaking out about the dangers of meningitis after losing her best friend, Lauren Sandell (right). Picture: Lorna Madhani

Archant

A Woodford Green resident is encouraging everyone to know the signs of meningitis after her best friend died from the disease in her first week at university.

Lauren thought she had 'fresher's flu' during her first term at university but she died of meningitis shortly afterwards. Picture: Lorna MadhaniLauren thought she had 'fresher's flu' during her first term at university but she died of meningitis shortly afterwards. Picture: Lorna Madhani

Lauren Sandell was 18 years old when she contracted MenW meningitis in 2016.

She had returned home from university for the weekend thinking she had “fresher’s flu” but died shortly afterwards.

Lorna Madhani, now 22, had spoken to her best friend Lauren every day for years and they were messaging just days before she died.

She said: “When my mum rang to say that Lauren had died, I just didn’t believe her. I was angry. I kept shouting at her, calling her a liar.

Lorna said she has thought of Lauren so many times during lockdown. Picture: Lorna MadhaniLorna said she has thought of Lauren so many times during lockdown. Picture: Lorna Madhani

“I couldn’t believe what I was hearing.”

Concerned that meningitis has been forgotten about during the pandemic, Lorna is now speaking publicly about her experience for the first time to try and raise awareness.

“Lauren was due to have the MenACWY vaccine, which would have saved her, but she hadn’t had it yet. Neither had I – none of our friends had.

You may also want to watch:

“It took Lauren to die for all of us to become aware of the vaccine that we should have had in the first place.”

Meningitis is spread through close contact and while numbers went down during lockdown they are expected to rise again as people socialise again, particularly moving into the winter season.

“Vaccines are the only way to protect people against many forms of meningitis, which is hard to spot and can kill in hours,” said Rob Dawson, director of communications, advocacy and support at Meningitis Research Foundation (MRF).

“While the country is rightly staying alert for Covid, they must also remember to think about meningitis too.

Lorna is speaking out during Meningitis Awareness Week that people should not forget about the deadly illness. Picture: Lorna MadhaniLorna is speaking out during Meningitis Awareness Week that people should not forget about the deadly illness. Picture: Lorna Madhani

“We need to make sure that meningitis, and the vaccines which protect against it, are not forgotten as cases are expected to rise over the next few months.”

Lorna is supporting MRF in encouraging people to be aware of the signs and symptoms of meningitis this Meningitis Awareness Week (September 14-20).

She said: “I thought about Lauren so much in lockdown. Covid-19 has made people forget about other illnesses, like meningitis – but they’re still here and still deadly.

“Meningitis has not gone away.”

Find out more by visiting meningitis.org/MAW2020.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Coronavirus: ‘Absolute shambles’ as people with symptoms turned away from Ilford walk-in testing centre

People were turned away over the weekend at the Mildmay Road testing site and the Ilford MPs and council leader have called on the site being fully operational and more tests available. Picture: PA/Dominic Lipinski

Coronavirus: Redbridge could face local lockdown with highest infection rates across London with Havering and Newham close behind

Coronavirus is on the rise in Brent. Picture: PA/Danny Lawson

Why Redbridge homes are in danger of being flooded with sewage - again

An aerial view of the 2000 flood. Picture: @heliboy999/LDRS

Redbridge Council cracks down on Woodford Green restaurant flouting Covid-19 rules

The Melin Restaurant was issued a notice of direction after it failed to follow Covid-19 social distancing guidelines. Picture: Google

Wanted for murder: Detectives appeal for help tracing Lithuanian with links to Dagenham, Forest Gate and Ilford

Arunas Kasciukas is wanted on a European arrest warrant issued in Lithuania for a murder committed in his former homeland in October 2018. Picture: MPS

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Coronavirus: ‘Absolute shambles’ as people with symptoms turned away from Ilford walk-in testing centre

People were turned away over the weekend at the Mildmay Road testing site and the Ilford MPs and council leader have called on the site being fully operational and more tests available. Picture: PA/Dominic Lipinski

Coronavirus: Redbridge could face local lockdown with highest infection rates across London with Havering and Newham close behind

Coronavirus is on the rise in Brent. Picture: PA/Danny Lawson

Why Redbridge homes are in danger of being flooded with sewage - again

An aerial view of the 2000 flood. Picture: @heliboy999/LDRS

Redbridge Council cracks down on Woodford Green restaurant flouting Covid-19 rules

The Melin Restaurant was issued a notice of direction after it failed to follow Covid-19 social distancing guidelines. Picture: Google

Wanted for murder: Detectives appeal for help tracing Lithuanian with links to Dagenham, Forest Gate and Ilford

Arunas Kasciukas is wanted on a European arrest warrant issued in Lithuania for a murder committed in his former homeland in October 2018. Picture: MPS

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

‘Covid has made people forget about meningitis’ - Woodford Green woman speaks out after losing best friend

Lorna Madhani (left) is speaking out about the dangers of meningitis after losing her best friend, Lauren Sandell (right). Picture: Lorna Madhani

Woodford Town fall short in FA Cup clash at Waltham Abbey

Woodford manager Dee Safer during Woodford Town vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at The Harlow Arena on 6th August 2019

West Ham boss Beard says they must put heavy Arsenal defeat behind them

Arsenal's Katie McCabe (left) and West Ham United's Rachel Daly battle for the ball during the Barclays FA WSL match at The Chigwell Construction Stadium, London.

Wanted for murder: Detectives appeal for help tracing Lithuanian with links to Dagenham, Forest Gate and Ilford

Arunas Kasciukas is wanted on a European arrest warrant issued in Lithuania for a murder committed in his former homeland in October 2018. Picture: MPS

Coronavirus: ‘Absolute shambles’ as people with symptoms turned away from Ilford walk-in testing centre

People were turned away over the weekend at the Mildmay Road testing site and the Ilford MPs and council leader have called on the site being fully operational and more tests available. Picture: PA/Dominic Lipinski