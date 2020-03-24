Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Tens of thousands of Redbridge’s self-employed workers waiting for government support

PUBLISHED: 07:00 25 March 2020

A demonstrator protests about the UK Government sick pay allowance of £94 per week for freelance and self employed workers during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: PA/Jane Barlow

A demonstrator protests about the UK Government sick pay allowance of £94 per week for freelance and self employed workers during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: PA/Jane Barlow

PA Wire/PA Images

Tens of thousands of Redbridge’s self-employed workers are waiting to see if they will get government support through the coronavirus crisis, figures suggest.

The Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced that the Treasury is “determined to find a way to support” those who work for themselves.

In the House of Commons yesterday (March 24) Ilford North MP Wes Streeting told the Chancellor that any new measures shouldn’t leave self-employed people behind.

Mr Streeting said: “The degree of anxiety is increased because they’ve seen a ship sailing, carrying others but not them.”

Office for National Statistics figures show an estimated 36,800 people aged 16 or over in the area were self-employed in the year to September – 25.5pc of all those in work.

That’s significantly higher than the rate across the UK as a whole, where self-employed workers made up 15.2pc of those in employment.

The figures are taken from the Annual Population Survey, which asks sample populations across the UK to classify their employment status.

Almost 5 million workers were thought to be self-employed across the UK in the year to September based on the surveys.

Mr Sunak recently announced measures to cover 80pc of salaries of staff who are kept on by their employers.

But there have been increasing calls to extend similar help to self-employed workers.

Ryan Barnett, economic policy adviser at IPSE, said: “Although the Government has announced an unprecedented support package for employees, it has so far left the self-employed trailing far behind.

“The self-employed sector contributes £305 billion to the economy every year. It deserves much better than this.”

IPSE is calling on the Government to create a Temporary Income Protection Fund for freelancers and the self-employed, which would provide a grant to replace 80% of income for the worst-affected.

Mr Barnett added: “It is understood the Government is working on a new package of support for the self-employed. If true, this is very welcome – and a signal it does not want to leave anyone behind.”

Mr Sunak said: “We absolutely understand the situation that many self-employed people face at the moment as a result of what is happening and are determined to find a way to support them”.

He added: “We just need to be confident that can be done in a way that is deliverable and is fair for the vast majority of the British work force.”

Most Read

Coronavirus: Redbridge Council investigates shops following price hiking

Council enforcement officers being briefed by council leader Jas Athwal. Picture: @Jas_Athwal

Coronavirus: Shops ‘profiting off death’ - Ilford Lane businesses accused of price gouging

Some shops in Ilford Lane have been accused of price gouging in the midst of coronavirus fears. Picture: Ken Mears

Coronavirus: Redbridge Council suspending some waste collection services to keep staff safe

Some refuse collections will be suspended. Picture: PA

Coronavirus: Non-urgent surgeries and chemo appointments on hold at Queen’s and King George hospitals

BHRUT's coronavirus pod outside Queen's Hospital in Rom Valley Way, Romford. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Coronavirus: PM announces complete lockdown

Prime minister Boris Johnson speaking at a news conference inside 10 Downing Street after the latest Cobra meeting to discuss the government's response to coronavirus crisis. Picture: PA

Most Read

Coronavirus: Redbridge Council investigates shops following price hiking

Council enforcement officers being briefed by council leader Jas Athwal. Picture: @Jas_Athwal

Coronavirus: Shops ‘profiting off death’ - Ilford Lane businesses accused of price gouging

Some shops in Ilford Lane have been accused of price gouging in the midst of coronavirus fears. Picture: Ken Mears

Coronavirus: Redbridge Council suspending some waste collection services to keep staff safe

Some refuse collections will be suspended. Picture: PA

Coronavirus: Non-urgent surgeries and chemo appointments on hold at Queen’s and King George hospitals

BHRUT's coronavirus pod outside Queen's Hospital in Rom Valley Way, Romford. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Coronavirus: PM announces complete lockdown

Prime minister Boris Johnson speaking at a news conference inside 10 Downing Street after the latest Cobra meeting to discuss the government's response to coronavirus crisis. Picture: PA

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Coronavirus: Tens of thousands of Redbridge’s self-employed workers waiting for government support

A demonstrator protests about the UK Government sick pay allowance of £94 per week for freelance and self employed workers during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: PA/Jane Barlow

West Ham in Romania and Russia 1980-81

West Ham v Timisoara programme

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge

Trinidad and Tobago manager Dennis Lawrence

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Queen's Hospital in Romford has been preparing to receive coronavirus patients in designated, isolated pods. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Southern League and Isthmian League confirm plans to terminate seasons but National League wants to resume

The Southern League and Isthmian League want to terminate their seasons (pic Jamie Pluck)
Drive 24