Search

Advanced search

Tag, you’re it! Virtual reality app rewards Redbridge residents with cash prizes for staying fit

PUBLISHED: 12:56 09 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:56 09 November 2020

Schools and community teams can download Street Tag, a VR app that gives cash prizes for the fittest teams. Picture: PA/Nick Potts

Schools and community teams can download Street Tag, a VR app that gives cash prizes for the fittest teams. Picture: PA/Nick Potts

PA Archive/PA Images

A virtual reality app which encourages people to hit the borough’s streets to get active has launched with cash prizes.

Residents can use Street Tag, a free smartphone app that turns physical activities such as walking, running or cycling into a game with cash prizes or vouchers for the winning teams.

Schools and community teams can generate points by scanning virtual tags, which are dotted around the borough.

The app’s technology allows players to remain socially distanced, while enabling them to contribute to their team’s points score through exercise in their neighbourhood.

There are separate prizes totalling £1,100, with the top community team getting £200 and the winning school getting £150 for its parent teacher association.

A total of 15 community teams and three schools can collect cash prizes for getting fit leading into winter.

You may also want to watch:

This new initiative is funded by Redbridge Council as part of its active travel and public health projects to motivate and support residents to improve their health and wellbeing.

It aims to help children and their families embed regular exercise into their daily lives, by helping them adopt a more active lifestyle through turning the boroughs outdoor spaces into a giant virtual playground.

Cllr Mark Santos, cabinet member for health, social care, mental health and the ageing, said: “Street Tag is an ideal way to keep fit during lockdown, as government guidelines allow outdoor daily exercise with people you live with, from your support bubble, or to meet one person from another household as long as you socially distance.

“Regular physical activity helps reduce the risk of a range of long term health conditions, including diabetes, heart disease and stroke, as well as helping to reduce stress and improve mental wellbeing.

“The chief medical officer recommends that adults should take part in 150 minutes of moderate physical activity each week, school age children should be active for 60 minutes every day.

“Walking and cycling as part of the new street tag challenge will help residents achieve their targets.”

For more information, or to learn how to set up a school or community team, visit www.streettag.co.uk with the first season ending in early January.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

NHS doctor kicked and stamped on in attempted robbery in Woodford Green

A 44-year-old woman was slammed to the floor and repeatedly kicked in an attempted robbery. Picture: Google Maps

Recorder letters: Quiet Streets, resident forums, antisemitism, KMT, TfL and stamps for charity

Campaigners stopped the Quiet Streets scheme. Picture: Roy Chacko

Four sofas and five mattresses among rubbish cleared from banks of River Roding at Ilford

Rubbish left by the River Roding. Picture: Paul Powlesland

Seven Kings manslaughter: Man admits killing 24-year-old Akeem Dylon Barnes

Akeem Dylon Barnes was stabbed to death in Telegraph Mews, Seven Kings on Sunday, November 24. Picture: Met Police

County lines Goodmayes drug runner jailed for five years

Ahmed Macow has been jailed for four years for supplying crack and heroin from Ilford to Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Police

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

NHS doctor kicked and stamped on in attempted robbery in Woodford Green

A 44-year-old woman was slammed to the floor and repeatedly kicked in an attempted robbery. Picture: Google Maps

Recorder letters: Quiet Streets, resident forums, antisemitism, KMT, TfL and stamps for charity

Campaigners stopped the Quiet Streets scheme. Picture: Roy Chacko

Four sofas and five mattresses among rubbish cleared from banks of River Roding at Ilford

Rubbish left by the River Roding. Picture: Paul Powlesland

Seven Kings manslaughter: Man admits killing 24-year-old Akeem Dylon Barnes

Akeem Dylon Barnes was stabbed to death in Telegraph Mews, Seven Kings on Sunday, November 24. Picture: Met Police

County lines Goodmayes drug runner jailed for five years

Ahmed Macow has been jailed for four years for supplying crack and heroin from Ilford to Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Police

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Tag, you’re it! Virtual reality app rewards Redbridge residents with cash prizes for staying fit

Schools and community teams can download Street Tag, a VR app that gives cash prizes for the fittest teams. Picture: PA/Nick Potts

West Ham manager David Moyes praises players after Fulham victory

West Ham United manager David Moyes (centre) and goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski after the Premier League match at the London Stadium. Photo: Julian Finney/PA Wire.

NHS doctor kicked and stamped on in attempted robbery in Woodford Green

A 44-year-old woman was slammed to the floor and repeatedly kicked in an attempted robbery. Picture: Google Maps

Four sofas and five mattresses among rubbish cleared from banks of River Roding at Ilford

Rubbish left by the River Roding. Picture: Paul Powlesland

Leyton Orient boss Embleton disappointed they didn’t impose themselves on FA Cup clash

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton during Leyton Orient vs Plymouth Argyle, Caraboa Cup Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 15th September 2020