Walk-in Covid vaccinations on offer at Valentines Park health fair
- Credit: Redbridge Council
Redbridge residents can access walk-in Covid vaccinations this Saturday (July 24) as part of a community health fair in Valentines Park.
The Redbridge Vaccination Bus will be on site throughout the fair on Melbourne Fields in Ilford, offering walk-in first or second Pfizer jabs and pre-booked appointments.
The event, which runs from noon to 5pm, has been organised to support people who have struggled to access health services during the pandemic.
Cabinet member for health, Cllr Mark Santos, said: “In the past year, we have learnt about the importance of looking at all aspects of our health.
“This event provides a real opportunity for our residents to get information and speak to experts on a broad range of health and wellbeing issues.”
The fair has been organised in a partnership between Redbridge Council, Loxford Primary Care Network and Redbridge Clinical Commissioning Group.
To book your vaccination at the fair, call the free phone line 0800 038 59 29 between 8am and 8pm.
