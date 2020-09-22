King George Hospital to receive £15m to improve emergency department

King George Hospital in Goodmayes is set to receive £15m in funding towards its emergency department. Photo: Ken Mears Archant

King George Hospital is set to receive £15million in government funding over the next two years to improve its emergency department.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The first £3m will be spent this year on a Rapid Access and First Treatment (RAFTing) area, and reconfiguring the space to ensure social distancing can be maintained.

Point of Care testing (POCT) – laboratory blood tests which can be performed outside of the lab – will also be introduced to get patients’ results immediately and help speed up their diagnosis and treatment.

There are also plans to add a new X-ray unit to the emergency department in Barley Lane, Goodmayes, as part of the initial £3m.

A further £12m will be spent next year on a Paediatric Assessment Unit (PAU) and implementing same day emergency care (SDEC).

SDEC aims to treat more complex patients on the same day, reducing the need for them to be admitted to hospital, which improves overall flow throughout ensuring beds are available for patients who really need them.

You may also want to watch:

SDEC services treat a wide range of common conditions including headaches, deep vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolus, pneumonia, cellulitis, and diabetes.

Introducing a PAU will ensure there is a dedicated space for children to be assessed more quickly on their arrival at hospital.

Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals Trust chief executive Tony Chambers said: “This funding will allow us to upgrade our emergency department at King George Hospital to ensure we can meet the needs of our patients now and in the future.

“As we approach the winter, it’s vital we ensure our patients are treated safely in our ED and that social distancing can be maintained.

“More rapid testing will ensure faster diagnosis and treatment for our patients, reducing the time they need to spend in our department.

“I’m delighted the first £3m of this funding will be spent on getting this in place for the coming winter, and look forward to further changes which will transform our department for our patients over the next year.”

The upgrade is due to be complete by December 2021.