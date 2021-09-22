Public in 'parallel universe' to hospitals on Covid measures, meeting told
Josh Mellor, Local Democracy Reporter
- Credit: PA Images
East Londoners are no longer taking the threat of Covid-19 seriously, leaving health workers feeling they are living in a “parallel universe”.
That’s according to Bob Edwards, integrated care director at North East London NHS Foundation Trust (NELFT), who addressed Redbridge Council’s health and wellbeing board on Monday, September 20.
He said that the trust is struggling to make visitors understand the “real risks” Covid still poses and that the lack of mask and hand gel use among the public was “really quite distressing".
He said: “There is certainly a communications issue, it’s tough. It does feel like a parallel universe where you’re in the thick of it and then you walk over the road to get coffee and there are no masks – it’s hard for the staff.
“We’re really struck by the difference between hospitals, which are still relying on hand gel and masks, and then people who are surprised to be talking about Covid still being a problem for us.
You may also want to watch:
“The disparity between hospitals and social care and the public is really quite distressing.”
The hospital boss said the “vast majority” of the 91 Covid-positive patients in his ward are unvaccinated.
Most Read
- 1 Best places to have a curry in Redbridge as chosen by readers
- 2 Coffee fanatics to open 'lively' new coffee shop in Redbridge
- 3 Medics treat six people after three-car crash in Ilford
- 4 Homebuilder steps back from proposals over rising projected costs
- 5 Ilford care home nominated for two national awards
- 6 Three new items Redbridge residents can recycle
- 7 Valentines Park bench dedicated to couple described as 'pillars of community'
- 8 Driver dies after Ilford shopfront crash
- 9 Man rushed to hospital after being robbed and stabbed in Ilford
- 10 Council seeks public input after York Road anti-social behaviour concerns
He added: “There’s a clear message that two vaccines is the difference between an unpleasant stay on a ward with oxygen and ending up on ventilation in critical care.
“We’ve also had a number of pregnant women, and trying to treat pregnant women who are unwell is very complicated, so we’re trying to get that message out about the vaccine.”
NELFT public health director Gladys Xavier said the pandemic is here to stay with us until spring at least and warned that the vaccine does not stop people catching Covid.
She added: “Even though mortality rates are low, we still have to be really, really careful.
“Areas of concern are pressure in critical care, the ambulance service, and the hospital system itself.”
Ms Xavier told the meeting Redbridge’s Covid-19 rate is now 233 per 100,000 people, below the London average of 251.
The local vaccination uptake is 70 per cent for the first jab and 62pc for the second.