Coronavirus: At least 10 Redbridge schools have confirmed cases including at an infants school - infection rate at 56

There are confirmed coronavirus cases at ten schools across Redbridge and September has the most new cases since April. Picture: PA/Victoria Jones PA Wire/PA Images

At least 10 schools in Redbridge have confirmed cases of coronavirus as the infection rate shoots up to 56.

As of cases through September 20, the new infection rate, calculated as the rolling seven-day average of new cases per 100,000 people, has jumped up to 55.70.

The last time the infection rate was that high was post-lockdown in early April.

So far there are a total of 394 new cases in the borough, almost three times higher than cases in August and five and a half times higher than cases in July.

As the cases have shot up a number of schools have had confirmed cases leading to those bubbles and year groups having to self isolate.

At Isaac Newton Academy, in Ilford, a student in Year 9 and one in Year 11 tested positive as well as a staff member from the primary school.

Year 1 pupils and any others who came into contact with the staff member are currently self-isolating as well as the students affected in Years 9 and 11.

Ilford County High School has at least one confirmed case as of Friday, September 18.

Cranbrook Primary School, Seven Kings Primary, Barley Lane Primary. Loxford School, Mayfield School, Woodlands Primary School and Oaks Park High School all have confirmed cases as well.

The latest confirmed case is at Parkhill Infants’ School in Clayhall. Parents received a letter on Tuesday (September 22) that a child in the school had tested positive.

Children who had “direct prolonged contact” with the infected child will need to stay home for 14 days.

The children in the affected class are aged four and five.

Parents say the child had been seen coughing but the school did not make them to stay home before being notified by Public Health England.

A parent of a child at the school told the Recorder: “A lot of parents didn’t feel comfortable telling the sick child’s parents they should keep them home if they’re coughing so badly but that should be the school’s responsibilty.”

He added that during drop-off and pick-ups adults were not social distancing, and mingled with each other without masks, including the parents of the infected child.

The Recorder contacted the school and the council about this but did not receive a reply in time for publication.

Redbridge has had 337 new coronavirus cases in September so far.