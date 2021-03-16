News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News > Health

Trust extends overnight closure of children's emergency department

Author Picture Icon

Roy Chacko

Published: 12:17 PM March 16, 2021   
King George Hospital in Goodmayes.

The children's emergency department will remain closed overnight until June. - Credit: Ken Mears

The children's emergency department at King George Hospital, which was closed for overnight service throughout the winter, will now stay shut until June.

The temporary closure was supposed to last until April but Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT) has today announced that it will be extended until June, when it is in a position to safely re-open with more staff.

The department will remain closed between 9pm and 9am, with parents advised that any child needing to be seen during those hours will be told to go to Queen’s Hospital in Rom Valley Way, Romford instead.

The ward was temporarily closed because there weren't enough doctors to provide specialist care overnight.

It will reopen overnight on Monday, June 7.


You may also want to watch:

King George Hospital
Goodmayes News
Redbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Aerial view of Atam Academy

Redbridge Council denies 'conspiring' to move Atam Academy away from trust

Victoria Munro, Local Democracy Reporting Service

Logo Icon
Redbridge Town Hall

Redbridge Council

Council must pay family £10k for failing to educate disabled boy for a year

Victoria Munro, Local Democracy Reporting Service

Logo Icon
Sven Badzak

Knife Crime

Ilford man charged with murder of Sven Badzak in Kilburn

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Hainault Forest. Picture: Lindsay Jones

Environment News | Video

New video provides update on Hainault Forest restoration project

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus