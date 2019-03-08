Search

Teenage pregnancy rate in Redbridge hits record low

PUBLISHED: 12:06 10 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:06 10 June 2019

Teenager pregnancy rates in Redbridge have hit a record low. Picture: PA Images/Andrew Matthews

Teenager pregnancy rates in Redbridge have hit a record low. Picture: PA Images/Andrew Matthews

PA Archive/PA Images

The teenage pregnancy rate in Redbridge has fallen to its lowest level since 2011, figures reveal.

New Office for National Statistics data shows only five in 100,000 women aged 15 to 17 got pregnant in the three months to March 2018, the latest period for which data is available.

That's the lowest level for the same three-month period since current records began in 2011.

This reflects the picture across England, where teenage the pregnancy rate fell to 17 in 100,000 during the three months to March - also the lowest level since 2011.

A spokesman for the British Pregnancy Advisory Service said a dramatic drop in teen pregnancies over the last two decades was in part due to government strategies such as improved sex education and access to contraception.

"Our research also indicates that shifts in young people's attitudes and lifestyles have played a significant role," they added.

"Increased use of social media among young people and more focus on their family life and future careers, as well as a decline in alcohol consumption, have all contributed to the fall in teen pregnancy rates."

There were seven pregnancies in Redbridge in the first three months of 2018, compared to 44 in 2011 - a fall of 84 per cent.

Across England, the number of pregnancies fell by around 50pc over the same period, from 7,373 to 3,678.

The spokesman also said that, despite the historical decline, cuts to local health budgets were forcing councils to scrap contraceptive services, potentially fuelling regional disparities.

They added: "We know that public health budgets have faced deep cuts in recent years, with over a third of local authorities reducing, or planning to reduce, their contraceptive services since 2015.

"It is really important that services are maintained so that regional variations, which will be due to complex factors, do not become more pronounced."

Most Read

Boxing champ launches Ilford boxing scheme to steer young away from knife crime

Boxer Anthony Yarde, Box Up founder Stephen Addison MBE and Leader of the Council Cllr Jas Athwal. Picture: Melissa Page

Recorder letters: London or Essex, Mansford Way housing, town centre, saucy rubbish, Brexit, animal rights and KMT

Greater London and the London Postal District are separate entities. Picture: PA IMAGES

Met Office issues amber weather warning as heavy rain hits London

An amber weather warning has been issued by the Met Office. Picture: Ken Mears

Police warn Redbridge people not to fall victim to sextortion email scam

Residents should not pay the demand. Picture: PA

London Bridge terrorist came to Ilford for a second chance, inquest hears

Ummah Fitness Centre. Picture: Met Police

